UFC’s Dana White Claims Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, and IShowSpeed Are the Most Powerful People on the Internet

Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, and Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. are undoubtedly some of the most renowned figures in the live-streaming scene right now. Even the UFC world has started acknowledging this fact, as Dana White recently called them the “most powerful” presence on the internet.

Advertisement

Dana White is the present UFC president and one of the most important figures in the mixed martial arts community. He recently hosted the Power Slap League 6 event at the Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas. This slap-fighting event is currently the most-talked sports event in the US after the Super Bowl LVIII.

Speed asks Tom Brady Ronaldo or Messi with Adin Ross and Kai Cenat pic.twitter.com/SI6I50CNK8 — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) February 10, 2024

Advertisement

Several A-list celebs attended White’s most recent Power Slap. Among the prominent names were several social media influencers and online superstars, like Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, and IShowSpeed. The UFC president stated that the trio are the biggest streamers and most powerful online personalities in the entire world.

“The most powerful people on the internet were in this room tonight that most of you don’t even know. Kai, Speed, and Adin Ross are the three biggest streamers in the world.”

The UFC president isn’t far off with his remark, considering the trio’s followers on their respective channels. IShowSpeed is one of the most subscribed YouTube streamers, with over 22.9 million subscribers. Meanwhile, Kai and Adin have over 9 million Twitch and 1.03 million Kick followers, respectively.

Fans believe Adin, Kai, and IShowSpeed should not be influencing the new generation

Adin, Kai, and Speed have a considerable online presence, but their fanbase is mostly composed of a young audience. After all, the average age of this trio is just 21, and Adin Ross is the eldest at 23 years. However, despite their online fame, there are several parents and adults who belive they should not be the figures influencing youngsters

Are these really the people we want influencing the next generation — WarzoneHQ (@WarzoneHQS) February 10, 2024

Advertisement



There is a valid reason behind the adults worrying about their young ones getting influenced by streamers like Speed and Adin. Despite their young age, these three streamers have often found themselves in hot waters. Adin Ross recently made questionable threats against fellow Kick streamer Konvy.

Likewise, Kai Cenat got involved in a s*xual assault controversy last year, which took place at his New Year party, and Speed recently faced a lot of backlash for promoting racism by giving a questionable name to his pet dog. Although it’s difficult to predict if these three will be relevant for long, given how many well-known streamers’ influence has diminished over time, it is impossible to ignore their success in today’s online world.