List of Celebrities Who Attended Dana White’s Power Slap 6 Event

Power Slap 6 ended with a bang, complete with unexpected wins and twists. Many underdogs emerged as winners, and fans witnessed their favorites take powerful hits to their faces. Amidst this, the event saw many public figures from various domains have a great time at the event.

Advertisement

The owner of the power-slapping sports championship, Dana White, rubbed shoulders with stars from the NFL, NBA, Bodybuilding, and many other fields. Celebrities from the entertainment industry also showed up to cheer for the athletes.

The event, organized at the Durango Resort in Las Vegas by UFC CEO Dana White, witnessed celebrities like Tom Brady, Travis Scott, Charles Barkley, Darren Jason Watkins Jr., a.k.a. IShowSpeed, The Chainsmokers, and many more. They participated in banter while athletes threw some powerful slaps during their matches.

Advertisement

Other guests included bodybuilder Flex Lewis, NFL stars Johnny Manziel and Taylor Lewan, and comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura. The entire event saw 12 matches in total, with two main events.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3JwNKJrhTT/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The main match between Emanuel Muniz and Christopher Thomas proved to be a nail-biting experience for the celebrities, who bombarded their socials with footage from the event. In the end, Muniz’s jaw-dropping knockout strike to Thomas took the cake.

The event also witnessed a dramatic co-main match – the first-ever female slap fight at the Power Slap event – between Sheena Bathory and Jackie Cataline. The fight between the two athletes took a sour twist after Cataline faced disqualification on account of clubbing and frustratedly walked off stage. Bathory suffered from a gnarly injury due to her opponent’s illegal hit. Nevertheless, she was declared the winner.

What comes after Power Slap 6? Dana White’s promise

After announcing that the live Power Slap 6 event was houseful, owner Dana White proceeded to assure fans of more such events in the future. The entire show was streamed online for free on Rumble, and thousands of viewers enjoyed a good view of their favorite athletes.

Advertisement

The next Power Slap 7 will take place on 12th April. But before that, White declared that two lucky people who found a secret code after the livestream could win a chance to watch not only the next Power Slap event but also the UFC 300 with him. He also promised to take the lucky winners gambling after the match. With that prize, fans are brimming with excitement for the upcoming events.