What Is Power Slap, and Who Owns It?

Power Slap is the world’s premier slap-fighting organization. It is sanctioned and licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. This sport focuses on slapping the head, with defense expressly prohibited. It features contenders worldwide combating on the highest stage to showcase their technique, power, and resolve.

In this sport, competitors are not supposed to or allowed to move in ways that might bluff the force of the oncoming slap. It means the athlete cannot tuck their chin, raise their shoulder, or roll with the slap. The players have to hold their hands behind their backs, at all times during the match while being slapped. The objective of slap fighting is to slap your opponent as hard as possible, to get them knocked out, or to concede.

Who is the owner of Power Slap?

Born on 28th July 1969, in Manchester, Connecticut, the son of June and Dana White Sr., Dana White is a well-known American businessman. He is also the CEO and president of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a global mixed martial arts organization. With the help of his knowledge and leadership skills, he has helped UFC grow into a world-famous multi-billion-dollar empire.

Recently, White embarked on a new combat sports venture, Power Slap, a promotion in slap fighting. White’s venture was approved by the NSAC following a vote at the commission’s monthly meeting, in Las Vegas, founded in 2023. Hunter Campbell, who is also a part of the ownership group with White, was sure that the idea had massive potential as a sport.

“It made all the sense in the world to go toward regulation before the sport’s commencing, for all the obvious reasons–No. 1, the health and safety of the competitors,” Campbell said.

Categories or Weight Classes in Power Slapping

In the sport of Power Slap, as of now, there are only five male weight classes, just as a reflection of the weight classes of MMA. The different categories are welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight, and super heavyweight.

The only weight class they added for female competitors is the featherweight class. However, there may be chances to add more weight classes or categories in the future.

Famous Power Slappers of the past

Since its debut season, there have been 5 winners from each division in the Power Slap sport. The Superweight Championship for the weight limit of 266+lb was won by Koa “Da Crazy Hawaiian” on October 25, 2023. In the Heavyweight Championship Division for weight 265lb, Ron “Wolverine” Bata led in Power Slap 1, followed by Damien “The Bell” Dibbell in Power Slap 2.

The Lightweight Championship for a weight limit of 205lb saw Ayjay “Static” Hintz win in Power Slap 1 with a reign of 118 days and Ron “Wolverine” Bata win in Power Slap 2 for 966 days. John “The Machine” won the Middleweight Championship for the 185-pound weight limit with a reign of 314 days. And, Christopher “KO Chris” Thomas won the Welterweight Championship.

Power Slap 6 – The Upcoming Power Slap Season

Frank Lamicella, the President of Power Slap, reports that the new season, Power Slap 6, will commence on February 9th, 2024. The event grabbed headlines when Dana White, UFC President, teased about the same. Moreover, the organizers have not disclosed further details about the competitors yet.

But, the coaches from Road to the Title Season 2 will lead. The show is purported to have some of the strikers who have already headlined the show, as well as Chris Thomas and Emanuel Muniz in the Welterweight title bout.

Tickets, timings, and venue of Power Slap 6

The forthcoming season is set to begin in February. In addition, a lightweight match between Sheena and Cataline is also expected on February 9, which is the early prelims.

Tickets are now available online for the competition set to take place at Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas. Power Slap 6 early prelims begin streaming at 7:30 p.m. ET or 4:30 p.m. PT, with the main card beginning at 9 p.m. ET or 6 p.m. PT. The event is available live and for free across the globe on Rumble.