Power Slap 7: Eviahn Scott Wins Against Dayne Viernes After Latter’s Disqualification

The Power Slap 7 has been a rollercoaster ride, with some unexpected wins from the contenders, particularly between some super heavyweight athletes. The category champions, Eviahn Scott and Dayne Viernes went head-to-head this season, only for the latter to lose on account of disqualification.

Scott won the toss and struck his opponent first, only for the hit to do nothing significant and earn him a stepping foul. Viernes was all hyped for his turn, but he also immediately got called out for a stepping foul. With both opponents committing the same error while standing strong against the hits, the audience grew anticipatory of what could follow.

The second round, however, brought down the twist to the tale. Viernes’ second strike almost immediately took down the 6’5 athlete, but not before he made a huge mistake during the potentially winning hit. He got called out for his second stepping foul of the match after Scott recovered from the hit, thus earning a disqualification.

Scott was declared the winner of the match, while ‘Da Hawaiian Hitman’ Viernes looked visibly frustrated about the outcome. Meanwhile, fans hope to see more of Scott in the upcoming seasons now that the match gave him a chance to shine.