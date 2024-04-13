Power Slap 7: Isaih Quinones Knocks Out Underdog Ryan Wallace for Debut Win

Power Slap 7 has already taken the internet by storm, with some of the most exciting matches lined up for public entertainment. Underdog Ryan Wallace and Isaih Quinones were up against each other for the second match of the season, which the latter won by a strong knockout to the face.

Quinones initially won the toss but made his way for a foul on his first hit. The referee called him out on his first hit for clubbing, leading to a weak start. Both he and Wallace served some strong strikes on each other and one foul each when the latter got called out for stepping in the second round. The third round was when the tables turned between the two.

In the end, Quinones made the winning strike and knocked his opponent out to win the match. After a lot of banter between each other, the crowd cheered as the duo shook hands, and Quinones was declared the winner of the match. This event marked his debut win at the Power Slap event, and he came with a promise of more such victories.

“I just wanna climb the ladder and climb the ranks.”