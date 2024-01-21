Power Slap Salary, Prize Money and Tickets

Pickleball and cornhole tossing has been making waves in professional sports in recent years. However, another sport has been emerging recently and is trying to hone in on the action. UFC President and CEO Dana White’s recent endeavor, the Power Slap League has been the talk around since it debuted on TBS on January 18, 2023.

While there were some concerns regarding the safety of the sport, White reassured the fans that they were working on it. The organizing committee is looking to improve the safety of the players. This is after questions were raised about the cruelty of the sport. Apart from this, there has also been a discussion on how much a play receives as salary for part-taking in this sport. Let’s take a look at its salary details as well as the prize money for the sport.

Power Slap Salary

The Power Slap League made its pay-per-view debut in March 2023, after taking the entire United States by storm. Despite the sport marking its name since its announcement, there was a concern about salary. There were also concerns about the athletes being paid less despite the rigid nature of the sport.

According to reports, an athlete disclosed how much salary he was offered on his debut. It was mentioned that the athletes received $2,000 to show and a $2,000 victory bonus. However, the exact amount has not been revealed by any of the officials yet. Fans are eagerly looking forward to learning how much an athlete gets paid in this rigorous sport.

Prize Money for the Winners in Power Slappling

Slap fighting gained additional exposure last year when Warner Bros. Discovery cable station TBS began streaming the matches on a show called Power Slap. This competition has garnered many fans since its introduction and a lot of athletes take part in the competition as well.

The winners or strikers of the competition are handed over prize money once they secure victory in all rounds. The slap fights last for three to five rounds, in which a striker has 60 seconds to recover from a hit. They earn the points based on how hard they land a slap. As of now, the Power Slap competition has more than 30 strikers. The winners take home prize money of $2,000 to $10,000 per slap-fight match.

Power Slap 6 Tickets

After much anticipation, Power Slap 6, the world’s premier slap-fighting competition is all set to commence in February in Las Vegas. This year, it’s taken up a notch and has allowed fans to purchase tickets to watch it live. The ticket packages have been released in the categories of Platinum, Gold, and Silver. While the Platinum package has been sold out, Gold and Silver packages are up for grabs for the fans. However, fans need to act fast as the number of seats for the event is limited, and reportedly only 750 are available.

Slap Fighting has brought a fresh wave to the field of combat sports with top-notch strikers. The event promises to offer an immersive experience. Fans can watch the action live in premium seating along with all-inclusive hospitality offerings. Fans are also offered the opportunity to meet and greet their favorite strikers and sit down for a small chat to bond.