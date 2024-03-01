Umar Nurmagomedov Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Has Khabib’s Brother Accumulated in UFC?

The noted UFC icon, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bantamweight cousin-brother, Umar Nurmagomedov, finally got a fight booked at UFC Vegas 87 after his repeated accusations. It won’t be wrong to expect that several fans will be rallying for his victory since he will be stepping inside the octagon after a prolonged timeout. But there are numerous money-minded UFC fans as well, who always want to know about the financial status of fighters. With the community currently talking a lot about Khabib’s brother, it’s quite apparent that they’ll also have the same questions about him. So here’s a look at Umar Nurmagomedov’s UFC earnings to date and current net worth to quench their doubts.

Umar Nurmagomedov: UFC earnings

A few reports reveal that the Dagestani entered the UFC on a ‘$30k to show, $30k to win’ contract. It also allows him to make an extra $4k from sponsorships. However, Umar showcased his awesome prowess in his UFC debut as well, earning himself an extra $50k as a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus. He walked out with a $114k paycheck for his first UFC fight against Sergey Morozov on 20 January 2021.

Umar repeated the same story in his last fight as well. He picked up another $50k bonus for his UFC Fight Night 217 encounter against Raoni Barcelos on 14 January 2023. The 28-year-old earned the same amount of $114k for his last fight as he had made from his debut fight in the UFC.

All of these facts make it a lot easier to estimate the amount Umar has earned from his UFC career to date. The available reports say that he made a total of $228k from his first and final UFC fights.

But Umar only has four UFC fights to date. The terms of his contract also clarify that he must have made $64k from each of his other two fights since he didn’t manage to earn any bonuses for them. A simple calculation will reveal that Umar has made about $356k from his UFC fights to date.

Umar Nurmagomedov: Net worth

Well, the UFC earnings and net worth of a fighter can hardly be the same. This is because fighters have to showcase their prowess in multiple smaller promotions before getting noticed by the UFC authorities. Almost every pro-MMA fighter starts earning money even before their UFC entry. The case isn’t any different for Khabib’s cousin-brother. The Dagestani showcased his mettle for multiple promotions, like Fight Night Global, PFL, and others, before getting inducted into the UFC.

Hence, it’s apparent that Umar made quite some money from his fights even before joining the UFC. However, he also earns healthy amounts from his endorsement deals with a few noted brands like Toyota, Gorilla Energy, and Reebok. Several reports assume that, as of now, Umar has amassed a net worth of about $1M from all of his earning sources. But looking at his age and in-octagon prowess, it won’t be wrong to predict that he will earn many more millions from his upcoming UFC fights.