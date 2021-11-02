Valorant 3.09 Patch Notes, upcoming bundles and new events

Valorant’s new chapter is about to release, and with this Act, we get some new changes and bundles. Take a look at the Valorant 3.09 patch notes and much more.

Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 3 is about to release. With this new act, we get to meet the new agent “Chamber” however, we’ll get to play Chamber 2 weeks from now. As Valorant devs still need to make some changes and fix some bugs regarding Chamber.

We’re delaying the release of our next Agent for two weeks (one patch cycle) after the start of Episode 3 Act III. Get the full details, including when you’ll get to see them, from @RiotMEMEMEMEME here: https://t.co/u3kohI8EV4 pic.twitter.com/8f3alxRbwf — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 28, 2021

Also Read: Cloud 9 Blue is going to Berlin for Valorant Champions, as they defeat Rise in the NA LCQ Grand Finals

Valorant 3.09 Patch Notes

Classic Nerf

Looking back at the previous Act, I think we all can say that classic was broken. So after much chatter for the community to change/nerf the classic. Valorant Dev’s went ahead and did that, take a look at the nerfs:

Walking firing error changed .05 >>> .6

Running firing error changed .2 >>> 1.3

Jumping firing error changed from 1.1 >>> 2.1

FRACTURE Map Changes in Valorant 3.09

The B Arcade attacker barrier is shifted back towards Attacker Side Bridge, to allow defenders to more easily contest the area

The defender barrier at A Rope moved up to the top of ropes to make it easier for Sentinels to prepare.

A Hall orb shifted into more neutral space, making it less favourable for attackers

A new piece of cover in Attacker spawn added to break the long sightline from Hall entrance to B Main, which should relieve some pressure from attackers when defenders fast flank

Competitive Changes

Starting with Patch 3.10, the 5-stack is back for anyone of any rank. However, this comes with a tradeoff of earning slightly less Ranked Rating—while the 4-stack gets the boot in the Competitive queue.

If you want to see the detailed patch notes visit Riots valorant page.

Upcoming Bundle in Valorant 3.09

RADIANT CRISIS 001

Valorant commented “Triumph over evil on the world’s darkest day with the latest skinline, Radiant Crisis 001—inspired by the comic books that made legends out of heroes. Look for it at your local VALORANT in-game store!”

The skin includes skins for the following weapons:

Melee (Baseball Bat)

Classic

Bucky

Specter

Phantom

The cost of the Bundle is 7,100 Valorant Points.

Also Read: Arcane launch date: Riot Games and Netflix unveil animated TV series launching on November 6

Riot X Arcane Event (NOV. 5–22)

Inspired by Riot’s New LOL Netflix Show “Arcane”, valorant introduces a new bundle. You can get the bundle either by levelling up a free Arcane-inspired pass or picking up the Arcane Collector’s Set in the store. To leave up the Arcane-inspired pass, follow the guidelines posted by Riot.