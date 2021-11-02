Riders Republic review: How does Ubisoft’s new Open-world title fare with modern hardware?

Ubisoft released the Riders Republic as a successor to Steep. Here is our detailed Riders Republic review and its upcoming events.

Just as Ubisoft’s open-world forum was coming under scrutiny for its staleness, the publisher has come out with Riders Republic. It is an open-world racing game that seems like a breath of fresh air.

The game, which is a spiritual successor to Steep, takes most of the elements from the former and mixes it up for a vast, varied and at-times silly yet fun-filled experience.

The sheer variety that the game offers and the scope to juxtapose make it something difficult to say no to.

Ubisoft has a rich history in Open World games.

With the option to switch trails and the existence of different modes, Riders Republic does its best to avoid the monotonicity that comes with most racing games out there.

Brownie points for the ‘Zen Mode’ which allows players to do as they please and get a hang of the game without worrying about the scores or competition. The player customisation is engaging and most in-game purchases are affordable.

Now that we’ve gotten the pros out, it’s only fair that we inform you, O’ Reader, about the drawbacks of Riders Republic. These aren’t aspects of the game that make it a drag but possibly could bog players down.

The presentations during the preparatory stages are a little too much and tend to bore players. The simplicity of the game makes mode-switching more of a necessity than an occasional thing.

Can Riders Republic hold up to modern AAA titles?

There aren’t many challenges the gameplay poses as the player can master the multiple modes rather swiftly and easily. At times, it’s a little difficult to make out whether certain formations are boulders or ramps.

The ‘Rewind’ option isn’t really a plus. Players could opt to correct their course if and when they go astray. When all is said and done, Riders Republic is not a game that takes itself seriously.

It’s more of a platform for users to dress up goofily and unwind with a kindred spirit and it seems to be doing a good job at it.

That sums up the Riders Republic Review from our side for now.

System requirements for the Riders Republic

Minimum requirements Operating system Windows 10 (64-bit versions) Processor Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM 8 GB dual-channel Video card GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB) or AMD RX 470 (4 GB) Hard drive 20 GB DX version DX12 Peripherals Windows-compatible keyboard and mouse, or controller Recommended requirements Operating system Windows 10 (64-bit versions) Processor Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 8 GB dual-channel Video card GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD RX 570 (8 GB) Hard drive 20 GB DX version DX12 Peripherals Windows-compatible keyboard and mouse, or controller

