Riot Games has announced that the organisation is going to contribute to building a collegiate VALORANT Ecosystem

Riot Games had unveiled a collegiate plan for VALORANT in Southeast Asia in 2021. They have brought a similar plan to North America now in conjunction with the RSAA.

Riot Games North America and the Riot Scholastic Association of America (RSAA) are thrilled to announce in bringing up a Collegiate VALORANT ecosystem. They will work with colleges nationwide in order to create a robust ecosystem for all who participate. The intention is to have this infrastructure in place to have a vibrant collegiate VALORANT scene.

What have Riot Games and RSAA planned?

The RSAA is committed to fostering the development of gaming as a meaningful and complementary part of the college experience. With a Board of Advisors of professionals in the Education sector, the RSAA prioritizes growing the esports ecosystem. They’re excited to be bringing this level of expertise to VALORANT. Since the games are vastly different, there will be differences in how the collegiate VALORANT esports infrastructure comes together. However their goal remains the same, built upon the RSAA’s three pillars: Students First, Long-term Stability, and Competitive Integrity.

As their plan for 2022 takes shape, they will share updates with the collegiate community around dates, competition guidelines, systems, and rules. With our target start in Fall 2022, any interested schools and universities have ample time to bolster their VALORANT programs in preparation for competition later this year.

