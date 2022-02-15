Valorant 4.03 Patch notes and its release time: Brimstone buff, Deathmatch changes, Global Invalidation, cosmic updates

Let’s take a look at the upcoming changes in the final patch for this Act, aka Valorant 4.03 Patch notes. And it’s release time for all regions.

Valorant has always been consistent with its patch updates. Where they always try to balance out the meta and the game and try to solve as many bugs as possible. And with the current act coming to a close, here are all the upcoming changes.

Going into Patch 4.03 we may not be looking at some massive change, we will get to those in the next act. However, the changes in 4.03 are pretty simple but useful.

Valorant 4.03 Patch notes

Brimstone Changes

Brim didn’t get a massive buff however, he did get an update which he already should have from the beginning.

Brimstone’s ultimate now properly blocks gameplay visibility while active

You can no longer see enemies through minimap or detect players through utility

Deathmatch Changes

Deathmatches have been a pain in the a*s due to many reasons. However, it looks like Riot is listing to us as the changes are:

Improved Spawn points(which means removed some unwinnable spawn locations)

Improved Spawn logic and placement

Respawn Time Reduced: 3s >>> 1.5s

Global Invalidation

Global Invalidation is basically a UI feature that improves your game’s performance. Not going into the gibber jabber, here is how the G.I. is gonna help you

Global Invalidation provides up to 15% improvement to baseline performance for CPU-bound players

This means better FPS(frames per second)

Cosmetic Updates

Updates to the color of the tile used to display sprays in your Collections, so that they don’t blend into the background.

Observer Changes

Added two new features for observers

Projectile follow is now fixed for observer followers

Added observer settings toggle to turn Agent portrait on/off

Read the full 4.03 patch notes here.

4.03 Release Date And Time For Specific Regions

Patch 4.03 is to follow the default release time which Riot Games have been following for some time. Release Time for each Region is :

North America: 15th February 12.30 Pm PT

15th February 12.30 Pm PT Europe: 15th February 09.00 Pm GMT

15th February 09.00 Pm GMT SEA: 16th February 02.30 AM IST

16th February 02.30 AM IST Japan: 16th February 06.00 AM JST

However, Riot Games could end up changing the timing based on their patch compatibility, or if they end up facing any issues.