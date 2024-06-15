Ronald Acuna Jr. to Yankees? Jeff Passan Once Revealed Colossal Braves Trade That Fell Apart

May 20, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr (13) scores a run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports; Jeff Passan ( Credits: X Account)

Aaron Judge’s future contract may not be the baseball question mark at all. Imagine if star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Had ended up playing for the New York Yankees instead of the Atlanta Braves. Recently ESPN’s Jeff Passan revealed details about a trade that almost took place between the two teams, but ultimately fell apart.

Three major trades that caused a stir in MLB include Babe Ruth to the Yankees in 1919, Mookie Betts moving to the Dodgers in 2020, and Juan Soto’s 2022 trade to the Padres. Former Red Sox pitcher, Babe Ruth was a two-way star of the team. However due to issues Red Sox owner Harry Frazee made a choice. He transferred Ruth’s contract to the New York Yankees for a reported $100,000. This trade led the Yankees to dominance while the Red Sox had to face an 86-year World Series drought.

Jumping to 2020, Mookie Betts, the reigning World Series MVP and face of the Boston Red Sox at that time had recently won an arbitration case for a salary increase. Many believed he would remain with the Red Sox throughout his career. However, unexpectedly Betts was traded by Boston along with David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a high-profile transaction.

Next, it was Juan Soto. In 2022, while Soto was playing with the Washington Nationals, he expected a contract extension. However, rumors of a trade circulated in the months leading up, to the 2022 deadline. Eventually, the Nationals traded Soto and Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres in exchange for young prospects.

Now, as per a recent YouTube reel that is doing rounds, Jeff Passan spoke about another MLB trade that could have been a blockbuster but ultimately did not materialize. Reportedly, it was Ronald Acuna Jr. to the Yankees along with Ozzie Albies and Kyle Wright.

“As someone who is constantly swarmed with rumors of any major trades and signings, you have heard were happening but fell through and never really bubbled up to the public. The Braves almost made a trade where it was like Acuna, Albies, and Kyle Wright. It was a litany of dudes,” said Jeff Passan.

Considering the hypothetical scenario, if the Yankees acquire Ronald Acuña Jr, it would strengthen their lineup with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. From the Yankees’ perspective, the team would need to let go of many top prospects to accommodate him in the team.

FYI, Ronald Acuña Jr. has never actually been traded during his time in MLB. He has been a player for the Atlanta Braves since his debut, in 2018. So, any trade involved will draw huge media attention.

Meanwhile, talking about Acuña Jr.’s season-ending torn ACL, it has affected his trading strategy at the deadline. The last time Acuña tore his ACL in 2021, he was sidelined for the entire season. Back then, the team brought in veterans like Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario, and Adam Duvall to fill in. Interestingly, the strategy worked for the Braves because they won the World Series that year.



When will Acuna return to the Braves? Will it be in 2024?

Regrettably, Ronald Acuña Jr. won’t be making a comeback to the Atlanta Braves in 2024. He sustained an ACL in his knee towards the end of May and went through surgery in early June. This injury typically requires nine months for recovery ruling him out for the season. Thus, the team will have to look for the outfield spot in their minor league system.

As per reports, Ronald Acuña Jr. will likely be fit to return on Opening Day in 2025. Undeniably, this setback is a loss for the Braves given Acuña being an integral part of their lineup.