Sachin Tendulkar, who invented shots which SKY plays now, could’ve scored first-ever ODI double century in 2009 if not for back spasm

On March 8, 2009, legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar played one of the best innings of his career. New Zealand and India were facing each other in the third of a five-match series in Christchurch. India were asked to bat first by then-New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, and the world witnessed a special knock by one of the greats of the game.

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has gained prominence for his all-encompassing strokeplay. Yadav, 32, is often compared to former South African captain AB de Villiers due to the same. Yadav’s ability to score runs behind the wickets with his paddle shots is appreciated by all, and Tendulkar had played similar kinds of shots in what was his 43rd ODI century. A user on Twitter highlighted the similarities between Tendulkar and Suryakumar during the knock.

No doubt in Yadav’s flamboyance among modern-day cricketers but it is safe to say that Tendulkar also had the skill to play those paddle shots to score quick runs. Yadav, who currently plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, represents the franchise under the mentorship of Tendulkar.

As far as Tendulkar’s masterclass at the AMI Stadium is concerned, the right-handed batter was a delight to watch whilst successfully toying with the New Zealand bowlers all around the ground. He showed his 360-degree playing ability in that match. Tendulkar is often known for his straight drives, back-foot punches, etc, but he proved that he can score runs behind the wickets too.

SRT playing shots that we think SKY invented!:-) https://t.co/Bp0kAWzjA1 — Arun Krishnan 🇮🇳 (@ArunKrishnan_) March 8, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar could’ve scored first-ever ODI double-century in 2009

It was in an ODI against South Africa the following year when Tendulkar had become the first-ever cricketer to register an ODI double-century. However, he could have achieved that feat in Christchurch ODI only if not for a fitness-related issue.

Having scored 163* runs in just 133 balls with the help of 16 boundaries and five sixes at a strike-rate of 122.55, Tendulkar was looking very comfortable in the middle, but he could not continue his innings. The drives of Tendulkar in that match were smooth as a paintbrush.

ALSO REAd: Why Sachin Tendulkar calls Sourav Ganguly ‘DADI’

At the end of the 45th over of the Indian innings, Tendulkar felt discomfort, and he left the field because of back spasms. Had he played the remaining five overs as well, he could have achieved the milestone in 2009 itself.

Sachin Tendulkar ODI record in New Zealand

In what was Tendulkar’s 10th ODI ton at an away venue, it was his first-ever ODI hundred in New Zealand. The match ended up being Tendulkar’s last ODI in New Zealand. He scored 821 runs in 22 ODIs with the help of five half-centuries and a lone century in the country.