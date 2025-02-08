Saquon Barkley’s Daughter, Jada, Melts Hearts With A Heartwarming Voicemail For Dad Ahead Of Super Bowl

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after winning the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley has been receiving plaudits from left, right, and center all year. He won the AP Offensive Player of the Year award last night at NFL Honors, and he has shown the potential to make the Philadelphia Eagles a likable team. A feat that must have seemed impossible before his arrival in the City of Brotherly Love.

However, all of that means nothing compared to the love and support of his children.

On Friday, the Player’s Tribune shared a voicemail left for Saquon by the eldest of his two children, daughter Jada, who will turn seven years old in April.

Jada left the message for “daddy” ahead of his and the Eagles‘ massive Super Bowl 59 matchup with the two-time reigning and defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Barkley and company are going to need all the emotional support they can get to topple this K.C. dictatorship.

“Hi daddy, it’s Jada! I’m so excited for your big game! Yeah! (Laughs) I really, really, really hope you win. And daddy really, I’m really thankful that you’ve been caring for your whole family and I know you’re going to win.”

“Our whole family would always love you no matter what you do.” Ahead of the Super Bowl, @Eagles RB @saquon’s daughter, Jada, leaves a heartwarming voicemail for her dad. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/d0PeMBjzE1 — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 7, 2025

The Eagles are underdogs for this game, let’s not forget. Jada probably hasn’t either, because she made sure to mention that even if he loses, “that is okay”, because she “will always, always love” him.

“SJ will always love you, and mommy will always love you, and your mother and father would always love you. Our whole family will always love you, no matter what you do. I love you so much daddy for taking care of me, and SJ, and mommy. Big blessings. I love you daddy, bye!”

Barkley met his fiancee, Anna Congdon, while both were attending Penn State, and the pair began dating in 2017. Just a year later, they welcomed Jada. A few years on, in 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, this one a boy named Saquon Jr., after his famous father.

Barkley is widely viewed as one of the best and nicest humans in the NFL. Clearly, he’s imbuing his children with those same qualities. The voicemail video not only made fans cry, but also made them think that it could inspire Barkley to put up an epic performance.

Saquon Barkley will look to put a stamp on one of the best running back seasons in NFL history with a Super Bowl win on Sunday. During the 2024 campaign, Barkley became just the 9th RB to eclipse 2,000 yards in a season. He finished with 2,005, 8th-most all-time, despite sitting out the final contest.

He’s just the 2nd of those nine to reach the Super Bowl in the same season. And, after playoff performances of 119 yards, 205 yards, and 118 yards, he’s on the doorstep of a couple more milestones.

He needs just 30 yards in the Super Bowl to pass Terrell Davis’ single-season (regular + post) rushing record of 2,476 yards. If he runs for 169 yards in the Big Game, he would also break John Riggins’ 42-year-old single-season playoff record of 610 rush yards from 1982.