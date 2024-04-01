Securing the No 1 Seed Out East, Celtics’ Jaylen Brown’s Availability Up in the Air Ahead of Clash Against the Hornets

Mar 30, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) grabs his knee after he slips on the court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering back-to-back unexpected losses against the Atlanta Hawks, the Boston Celtics redeemed themselves by defeating the New Orleans Pelicans. To finish their current six-game road trip on a winning note, the Celtics must defeat the Charlotte Hornets. While the Cs are expected to clinch a win against the ailing Hornets, fans still hope Jaylen Brown can suit up tonight.

Advertisement

The Boston Celtics have added numerous players to their latest injury report. While JD Davidson will be “OUT”, Jaden Springer and Kristaps Porzingis join Jaylen Brown listed as ‘Questionable’.

Advertisement

Brown suffered multiple injuries during the Celtics’ latest clash against the New Orleans Pelicans. Apart from hurting his knee and back, the 27-year-old was also in pain, having hurt his left hand.

However, none of the injuries were major enough to prevent the shooting guard from being on the hardwood. Playing through the pain, the three-time All-Star finished the night with 17 points, 6 assists, and 7 rebounds, per ESPN.

The Boston Celtics can afford to rest Jaylen Brown

While the majority of the teams in the league are fighting for a spot in the postseason, the Boston Celtics have already had a huge weight taken off their shoulders by clinching the #1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Additionally, playing against the ailing and shorthanded Charlotte Hornets, Joe Mazzulla and Co. can afford to rest Jaylen Brown. While grabbing a victory on the road will be important, giving Brown some rest before the final stage of the season could be the team’s priority. Moreover, the team has, till now, managed to win all the games in the absence of the 3-time NBA all-star.

Advertisement

While fans may not be pleased about Brown’s unavailability tonight, they will breathe a sigh of relief after learning that their star has avoided any major injury.

This campaign, Brown has averaged a staggering 23.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, per ESPN. As they approach the final stage of the regular season, the Celtics will hope that the highflying guard can sustain his fine form as the postseason is set to begin in less than three weeks.