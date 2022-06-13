“Shaquille O’Neal dislocated his shoulder lifting one of his woman’s weaves!”: When Charles Barkley cracked a crazy joke and Draymond Green could not contain his laughter!

Charles Barkley found it humorous when Cody Rhodes shoved Shaquille O’Neal into a table, hurting his shoulder.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley will always get entangled. That’s a certainty every time Inside the NBA premieres on television.

If you’ve watched Inside the NBA for a while, you’ve probably seen Barkley and O’Neal in their respective roles.

While the two legends may give some insight and commentary, they’re also there to provide some comedic relief. They’ve been known to spar, insult each other, and, at one time, their moms had to step in.

“You better stop yelling at me, Karen.” Charles Barkley and Shaq’s argument on ‘Inside the NBA’ takes a hilarious turn https://t.co/r23diCiv4b — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 14, 2020

While one might argue that this is part of what makes TNT’s coverage stand out, the studio program that airs on one of the Association’s key broadcasters has to improve.

Shaq was once telling how he harmed himself when Chuck made an inappropriate yet hilarious joke about Shaq’s personal life.

Charles Barkley roasts Shaquille O’Neal on an episode discussing Shaq’s shoulder injury

AEW had been building up to a Shaquille O’Neal match for months. The former NBA great teamed up with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on an edition of Dynamite.

“The Diesel” displayed much of the strength and athleticism that made him one of the most unguardable players in NBA history to the AEW audience.

Cody Rhodes sent the Diesel through a table.

Please send our condolences to the tables #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OFY9v94zWw — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 4, 2021

According to O’Neal, he needed surgery to repair a damaged rotator cuff in his shoulder. The next day, he returned to the NBA on TNT, earning compliments from Ernie Johnson.

However, Barkley used the opportunity to mock Shaquille O’Neal and make some injury-related remarks.

O’Neal and Barkley have long been entertaining NBA on TNT viewers with their banter. People will hope to see a lot more of the pair in the future.

