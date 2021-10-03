SOP vs CEP Fantasy Prediction : Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

SOP vs CEP Fantasy Prediction: Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab – 3 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Babar Azam, Sohaib Maqsood, Hasan Ali, and Wahab Riaz will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Southern Punjab will take on Central Punjab in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, and Azam Khan are the star batsmen of Southern Punjab. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Illyas, and Hassan Khan will take care of bowling. For Central Punjab, Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik are their lead batsmen, whereas Ashraf is their all-rounder. The bowling looks brilliant with Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, and Usman Qadir.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Southern Punjab – Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Hassan Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Umer Khan, Naseem Shah.

Central Punjab – Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Qasim Akram, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil, Sameen Gul.

SOP vs CEP: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Southern Punjab Top-2 Picks:-

Sohaib Maqsood:- Maqsood scored 428 runs at an average of 47.55 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 156.77. [This Season: 171 Runs]

Naseem Shah:- Shah has scalped 20 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped four wickets in this tournament.

Central Punjab Top-3 Picks:-

Babar Azam:- Azam scored 554 runs at an average of 69.25 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 132.53. He was the highest run-scorer of the tournament. [This Season: 227 Runs]

Wahab Riaz:- Riaz is a veteran of 250 T20 wickets, whereas he scalped 18 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Tournament: 8 Wickets]

Hasan Ali:- Ali scalped 13 wickets in PSL 2021, whereas his economy was 6.75. [This Tournament: 5 Wickets]

SOP vs CEP Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Mohammad Akhlaq.

Batsmen: Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad.

All-Rounders: Aamer Yamin.

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Hassan Khan, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz.

[You may take Khushdil Shah instead of Hassan Khan or Usman Qadir]

Match Prediction: Central Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Sohaib Maqsood and Wahab Riaz

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

