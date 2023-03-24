Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 records: AFG vs PAK T20 head to head record 2023

It is rare that cricketing rivalry between two teams increases to such a fiercely competitive extent when all they have played against each other are four ODIs and three T20Is.

Intensity among players and emotions among fans will be at an all-time high when neighbouring countries Afghanistan and Pakistan will lock horns in a three-match T20I series against each other in the UAE. Having already played a couple of T20Is against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the past, both the teams will be playing all the imminent T20Is in the city starting with the first one tonight.

Historically, Afghanistan have never defeated Pakistan in any format of cricket. Speaking particularly about the shortest format, Afghanistan have failed to defend comparatively lower innings totals three times in a row against this opposition.

New journey. Arrived in Dubai with the squad and looking forward to the #AFGvPAK T20 series🤲#Ramadankareem2023 #Pakistanday23March pic.twitter.com/TbZZY0stCU — Muhammad Haris (@iamharis63) March 23, 2023

Having said that, not once have the Afghans let Pakistan register a one-sided victory across these three T20I encounters. Known to give a tough fight to Pakistan, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Afghanistan are able to register their maiden victory against Pakistan in this series. Taking into consideration how several first-choice Pakistani cricketers have been rested for this tour, the probability of Afghanistan beating them is all the more this time round.

AFG vs PAK T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 3

Matches won by AFG: 0

Matches won by PAK: 3

Matches played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: 2 (AFG 0, PAK 2)

Matches played in UAE: 3 (AFG 0, PAK 3)

AFG average score against PAK: 137.6

PAK average score against AFG: 143.2

Most runs for AFG: 70 (Najibullah Zadran)

Most runs for PAK: 36 (Shadab Khan)

Most wickets for AFG: 4 (Rashid Khan)

Most wickets for PAK: 2 (Imad Wasim & Shadab Khan)

Most catches for AFG: 2 (Gulbadin Naib)

Most catches for PAK: NA

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).