Spider-Man: Miles Morales gets PC-exclusive features and graphical upgrades

As the launch date for Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC draws near, a features trailer for the platform has been released.

Despite being released just two years ago on PS5, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is heading to PC. With a November 18, 2022, release date, the revamped title is less than a month away from launch. Released as a true testament to the PS5’s graphical prowess, Miles Morales has become the benchmark for visuals on the platform. Now, PC users can utilize the extra horsepower to push these visuals even further. Released a few days ago, the features trailer for the game elaborates on all the planned enhancements.

Among new rendering methods, ray-tracing has been taken up a notch with ray-traced shadows as well. The trailer also mentions that Nvidia’s latest DLSS 3 frame generation technology will be implemented in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the PC port of Miles Morales ahead of launch.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales to get DLSS 3, DLAA, ultrawide support, ray-traced shadows, and more

The one-minute, eighteen-second trailer takes fans through all the upgrades planned for the definitive version of Miles Morales. While ray-traced reflections were a part of Miles Morales PS5, ray-traced shadows are unique to the PC platform. Additionally, the game will support DLSS 3 at launch, allowing those with a 4000 series Nvidia GPU to boost their framerates. This is done by combining Nvidia Reflex to lower latency between AI-generated and real raster frames.

Additionally, PC users will get access to DLAA and ultrawide support. Sony’s official blog post states that the game will support 21:9, 32:9, and even 48:9 aspect ratios. To top it all off, Sony has even posted a detailed list of PC system requirements for different target framerates:

Minimum requirements for 720p @ 30 FPS

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

8 GB RAM

Windows 10 64-bit

75 GB hard drive storage

Recommended requirements for 1080p @ 60 FPS

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

16 GB RAM

Windows 10 64-bit

75 GB solid-state storage

Ultimate Ray Tracing requirements at 4K @ 60 FPS

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

32 GB RAM

Windows 10 64-bit

75 GB solid-state storage

Sony’s official blog post also recommends enhanced upscaling with either FSR or DLSS to boost frame rates when using ray-traced reflections and shadows. The game is available for pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99 and will launch on November 18, 2022. Those who pre-order the title will get the following perks: