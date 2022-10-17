Marvel’s Spiderman: Miles Morales PC Release Date is November 18th. Sony has also released a set of system requirements for the fans.

With the release of Spiderman PC, it is not a surprise that the apprentice will follow the master. Miles Morales will be controllable by the mouse and keyboard folks from November 18th. This short article will examine the features, PC requirements, and price.

Also Read: Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 revealed: Trailer, release date, and more details

We already know the release date; let’s move on to the features and spec requirements. PlayStation also released a feature list in the video given below.

Spiderman: Miles Morales PC Release Date, Specs, and More

The speculation of a fall release date was true, as the game comes out on November 19th on Steam. The game will support ray tracing features and shadows. Various aspect ratios, such as 21:9, 48:9, and 32:9, are wide-screen aspect ratios. These aspect ratios suit people with proper gaming setups with multiple monitors.

Miles Morales also comes with NVIDIA DLSS 3 support GeForce RTX CPUs. DLSS 3 combines NVIDIA reflex and DLSS Super Resolution, which helps generate more frame rates and less lag. The best part about it is that you can easily customize what you want using graphical presets, quality, and more.

The minimum requirements to run the game are an Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent, Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent, and 8GB ram to play a 30 FPS. However, playing at 4k 60 FPS is a different ballgame altogether.

To play at 60 FPS, you will need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT. Alternatively, you can use an Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with at least 32 GB of RAM. The game is priced at $50, which is a pre-order price.

However, with the pre-order, you will get multiple suits and gadgets, which are:

Gravity Well Gadget Into the Spiderverse Suit Three Additional Skill Points T.R.A.C.K Suit

The fans are excited to get their hands on this game and cannot wait to play as Miles Morales, who has flashier abilities and “exaggerated swagger.” Spiderman: Miles Morales releases on PC on November 19th; you can pre-order it now from Steam.

Also Read: NFS Unbound new gameplay trailer shows off driving effects and potential return of brake-to-drift