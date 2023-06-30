Steam Summer Sale 2023: Top 5 Racing games to buy

The thrill of speed is what makes racing games popular among gamers around the world, and countless games have been made in this genre. During the Steam Summer Sale 2023, multiple racing titles are on discount at this instance, thus making it a great time to buy such games.

The platform sale on Valve’s online marketplace started on June 29, 2023, and will last till July 13, 2023, to celebrate the summer season with games. These two weeks are one of the best times to buy games from multiple genres during this time of the year.

Now, there are many racing titles that have been released across the years which are available on the platform. To help players pick the best games of their desire, we put together the five best racing games to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Best 5 racing games picks for buying during Steam Summer Sale 2023

1) Forza Horizon 5

This is the latest open-world racing title from Playground Games which was released back in 2021. However, to this date, the game still holds up with great graphics and gameplay like no other. The game has diverse biomes with different driving conditions, which require players to modify their cars according to situations. Moreover, there are more than 500 cars available in the game that can be driven by the players.

Also, there are playlists and rewards systems that give players more things to do constantly. Additionally, players can also get expansion packs like Hot Wheels DLC which open a new racing world to the players. As for events, the game provides circuits, drift, sprints, and more race types for players to enjoy. There are also exciting custom events from Forza that are full of action and thrill all across.

Forza Horizon 5 also features car customization for each of the cars, however, the only exception is their premade cars. The racing game also features great music that enhances the driving experience through open roads. The game is currently available at a 50% discount, making it a great deal to claim during Steam Summer Sale 2023.

2) Need for Speed Heat

For players who love to break rules and live the night, Need for Speed Heat is perfect in every way. The game features both legal and illegal racing which have their own set of perks. When racing during the day players get to earn cash, however, to earn fame night racing is the right time. To get better parts, players need to have a reputation, however, they do need cash for that which comes during the day.

The game also features more in-depth customization which includes neons, body parts, gadgets, and more. The game customization also features engine swaps which allow players to tune up their favorite cars without bounds. Taking place in Miami, the game looks great both day and night. Additionally, the neon theme of the overall game makes the players feel cool while racing all the time.

However, it is the cop chases in the game that totally takes the show. Racing is more dangerous during the night as cops are more aggressive and ready to hunt. If players get caught, they simply lose it all, adding a risk factor to keep in mind. The game also features a good campaign storyline which is also appreciated. The game is available at 80% off making it a must-buy during the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

3) Assetto Corsa

Assetto Corsa is a simulation racing game that is only for players who prefer realism over shiny graphics and customization. For motorsport fans, this is great as it features a realistic driving experience like no other. Additionally, if a player owns a simulation racing wheel then they can get the best experience of the game while using it. The game even looks great with good weather simulation and track status.

The game can also be modded in a lot of ways to fit player preferences as well. Players can even get additional DLCs for the game by adding various cars and more content to the game. Currently, the ultimate edition of the game is available at 90% off which makes it a great deal during Steam Summer Sale 2023.

4) The Crew 2

For fans of more casual racing with great supercars, The Crew 2 is the right pick for them. Not only does the game feature land vehicles, but the game also has air and water-based vehicles as well. The game also features motorbikes, which are not there in any other aforementioned racing games. Moreover, the open world of the game is massive and features diverse terrains to ride on. As a result, combining all kinds of motorsports into one grand game for players to enjoy.

The Crew 2 also has a dense open world that can be traversed in any way desired by the players. Additionally, the game also gets updated over time adding new cars and things to do all the time. With great visuals and arcade racing experience, the game has its own charm as sim racing. The game is currently available at a 90% discount which makes it a great time to buy the game on Steam while Summer Sale 2023 lasts.

5) Burnout Paraside Remastered

For open-world arcade racing lovers, Burnout Paradise by Criterion Games is a fan favorite among many. With a fun world with a lot of things to do, the remaster version just comes better than ever. The game has a great destruction model that makes crashing also fun. Moreover, the game also doesn’t have any waypoints or track to the destination, rather allows players to take whatever paths they wish to take to reach the goal.

The remastered version of the game also brings DLCs to the PC version that wasn’t there with the original version of the game. The game also has a design that allows players to be fast all the time, so for speed lovers that is lovely. Additionally, the game also allows players to perform outrageous stunts which are fun for any type of player. Right now during Steam Summer Sale 2023, the game is available at a 75% discount and makes it worth every penny.

Other recommended racing games to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023

Need for Speed Unbound

Electronic Arts’ latest released racing game kind of has mixed reactions from many players on Steam. However, it is still a fun racing game to play with great cars, customization, events, and more. Need for Speed Unbound also features hand-drawn animation for nitrous and other activities which makes it look cool. However, there are players who don’t like these animations, so it can be turned off from the settings.

Despite the game coming out recently it currently facing a 70% discount on Steam, making it a great time to buy the game. If you wish to get exclusive in-game items, it is suggested to buy the Dexule Edition of the game to get a headstart. With all that said, for its current pricing, Need for Speed Unbound is a nice racing game to buy at the moment.

Dirt Rally 2.0

For fans of rally racing, the simulation racing game is what they need. Dirt Rally 2.0 developed by Codemasters is perfect for going up and down through offroad terrains. The game features a powerful set of icon rally and off-road cars that needs skillful driving. With one mistake, players can easily lose control of their car and lose a race.

Thus for players who love challenges in racing games, Dirt Rally 2.0 is suggested just for them. Available at an 80% discounted price, the game would be a love addition for racing fans. Additionally, the game also has good support for sim-racing wheels, which is also a positive factor about the game.

That is all you needed to know about the best racing games to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023. If you enjoyed reading this article, check out our gaming content by clicking here.