F1

“Comfortably beaten”- Max Verstappen routs Charles Leclerc while Lewis Hamilton struggles in practice

"Comfortably beaten"- Max Verstappen routs Charles Leclerc while Lewis Hamilton struggles in practice
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"I didn't like the nickname Flash at first": Dwyane Wade reveals his initial distaste for the name Flash given to him by Shaq
Next Article
‘In Europe, people like Rudy Gobert are allowed to live in the paint’: Luka Doncic explains why scoring in the NBA is easier than in Europe
F1 Latest News
"Comfortably beaten"- Max Verstappen routs Charles Leclerc while Lewis Hamilton struggles in practice
“Comfortably beaten”- Max Verstappen routs Charles Leclerc while Lewis Hamilton struggles in practice

Max Verstappen defeated Charles Leclerc in the FP2 in Bahrain while Lewis Hamilton struggles with…