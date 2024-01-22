Adin Ross Gifted IShowSpeed a $150,000 Cristiano Ronaldo Watch on His Birthday

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. has become one of the biggest internet sensations besides Kai Carlo Cenat III and Adin David Ross. Many people including Adin were present on Speed’s birthday and the moments made did not disappoint. Adin showed up on Speed’s birthday and gave him a gift that he and the audience will remember for a long time to come. Speed has always been an avid fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greats in football. Adin’s gift was a $150,000 Cristiano Ronaldo Watch.

Speed and the community’s reaction were on the same plane and everyone was amazed by the beauty of the timepiece. The duo shared a hug after Speed was done checking out the watch and then Speed proceeded to show off the watch to his fans in a close-up view.

Adin Ross Never Fails to Show Enough Love To His Friends

This is not the first time Adin Ross has done something grandiose for his friends. In fact, he has given expensive gifts to the people closest to him on multiple occasions. Giving IShowSpeed a $150,000 watch is just one of them. Quite recently, Adin gifted a Trackhawk Jeep to Kai Cenat on his birthday and bought Ant, his bodyguard and best friend a Lamborghini. Adin may have signed on to Kick in “one of the biggest streaming deals ever” but his friends have always come first for him.

Speaking of gifts, the watch that Speed received was from Jacob & Co, a company that makes unique timepieces catering to multiple genres. They have expansive collections of custom, one-of-a-kind watches and engagement rings ranging from Bugatti to Astronomy, and they even have watches collaborating with stars like Lionel Messi and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Adin Ross has done this before for a lot of his friends as we mentioned earlier and Speed is no exception. He has always kept his friends closer than most of the other streamers out there and displayed his love in the grandest of fashion. Speed is one of the biggest fans of Cristiano Ronaldo, and that is the primary reason why Adin gifted him a watch that reinforces his love for the footballing legend.

Fans were just as excited as Speed was when he received the watch. They took to X to post about the bond between the two streamers. The clip has already gone viral drawing a reaction out of the internet marking both of them as ‘W Friends.’