Adin Ross Follows in IShowSpeed’s Footsteps, blesses a Philippine family with $6000

Adin David Ross is one of the most popular and controversial live streamers and content creators in the world. Although his streams are equally focused on reaction, gambling, and chatting content, Adin is mostly remembered for his controversial collaborations and statements.

While it is a commonly known fact that popular streamers make a decent living from their streams and donations, some also give a lot back to society. Hence, it warms one’s heart to see how philanthropy both on and off-stream has become a recent trend in the industry. Several streamers are involved in donating selflessly to a number of charities, causes, and individuals in need of help.

Adin Ross has had a very close relationship with IShowSpeed ever since they started gaining popularity together on Twitch. Interestingly, Speed has recently shown a lot of generosity by donating to people in need and some believe that could have been a major influence for Adin Ross to donate $6,000 to a Philippine family.

Adin Ross helps a Philippine family in need

Adin Ross has previously helped multiple other people in need by donating money personally or for a cause via organizations. Although he is popularly remembered for his controversial situations, he has been a helping hand to society.

Recently, Adin came across a family from the Philippines while video chatting with a bunch of people on stream who looked like they were in need of help. Their cramped household even portrayed the poor living conditions they had to endure. Hence, Adin Ross, after having a little chat with the family who explained their impecunious situation, immediately decided to make a generous donation.

The live streamer proceeded to send 9,000 AUD/$6,000 to the family. He informed his viewers stating “Alright, just sent 9,000 AUD, what’s 9,000 AUD to Philippino dollar, is that still a lot, I got them, I got them”. The money Adin Ross donated to the Philippine family was almost equal to 3,25,000 PHP/Philippine Peso.

Although the Philippine family was having network issues during the stream, Adin Ross explained that he had already sent them the money. He also mentioned that he would be video chatting with the family again after they received the donation.

The online community was super proud of Adin Ross. They were mad about how Adin Ross is never acknowledged for all the good things he has done and is remembered for all the controversies. A viral streamer, N3on commented that this was the side of Adin Ross that the media never shows. While multiple other Twitter users stated that Adin was a good man helping people from around the world.

Is Adin Ross influenced by IShowSpeed?

The generous donation from Adin Ross might have been because of the strong influence of his buddy and popular streamer, IShowSpeed. Speed has made a name for himself for helping people in need. He is known to donate money to individuals both on and off-stream.

Speed has been traveling to multiple countries and cities around the world for the past couple of months. People came to notice his bright side during his IRL stream in Japan when he proceeded to give away JPY 2,000 to a homeless man. The community also saw a glimpse of Speed’s generosity after he gave away a bunch of cash to a single Indian mother during his tour to India.

It was very recently that Speed gave $500 to an old woman on TikTok Live when she asked him to send some money on Cash App and help her pay her taxes. Netizens were certain that they had made the right person famous. Most people stated that they were super proud of Speed while many people commented “W” Speed on various social media platforms.