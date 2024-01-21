“LaMelo You Gave Me So Many Basketball Shoes” – Popular Basketball Player LaMelo Ball Sends Kai Cenat Two Whole Boxes of His Shoes

Professional Basketball player LaMelo Ball recently sent popular Twitch streamer Kai Carlo Cenat III two boxes full of shoes thereby making headlines as well as his day.

Being such a high-rated personality has brought him closer to several other celebrities, especially in the fields of music and sports. The streaming sensation has so many contacts in the industry that collaboration streams or at least an on-call/video call feature with top-tier singers and rappers have become a regular for him. It was much of a surprise to his fans that he could freely talk to people like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Rubi Rose, 50 Cent, 21 Savage, Carmelo Anthony, SZA, and more.

A very similar illustration of his extreme popularity happened during Kai Cenat’s recent Twitch stream. While opening some of the gifts his fans have sent him, he found out that two big Puma boxes were sent to him by LaMelo Ball. Upon opening, both himself and his viewers were starstruck to see the number of brand-new collaboration shoes he had sent. Furthermore, a couple of the shoes LaMelo had sent were 1 of 1 rares, and a few other unreleased collections.

For a better understanding of the significance, LaMelo Ball is a notice-worthy basketball player who started playing the sport professionally in 2018. He made his way up starting from Prienai and Los Angeles Ballers to the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL in 2019 and Charlotte Hornets of the NBA in 2020. In such a short span of a career, he was awarded the Rookie of the Year, NBA All-Rockie Honor, and a spot on the NBA All-Star. So Kai Cenat having contact with the basketball player is a pretty big feat.

Kai Cenat was overwhelmed by LaMelo’s gift

Kai Cenat found two large boxes sent by Puma. Upon opening, he was spellbound to find out that there were 16 pairs of the LaMelo X Puma collaboration shoes sent by LaMelo himself i.e. almost all or the entire collection. He stated, “No f*cking way…LaMelo, LaMelo, LaMelo, are you serious bro, LaMelo you gave me so many basketball shoes, Oh my god.” The streaming sensation was also shocked to see that every pair of shoes were perfectly his size.

He tried calling the basketball star but was unavailable to take his calls at the moment. Moments later, Kai unveiled the shoes he had sent, and one of them was a 1-of-1 special i.e. none other than Kai Cenat would have that shoe in the world. The award-winning streamer was shocked that he was now receiving shoes from NBA players. A couple of the shoes also turned out to yet to be-released designs.

The Twitch streamer exclaimed how LaMelo sent him shoes that were even higher than his height i.e. when kept on top of one another. Further on, he added, “My all teenage years, I have been rocking one sneaker, and I just got f*cking 16 basketball sneakers bro, like what the f*ck.”