“I Have Listened to That Sh*t for the Past Four Years” – IShowSpeed Goes Off on Adin Ross for Repeating the Story of How He Got Stabbed

A moment in Adin David Ross’s recent livestream turned out to be a major embarrassment for the Kick streamer. Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. went off at the streaming sensation because he was exasperated at how Adin Ross kept bringing up the story of him getting stabbed in childhood.

Adin Ross recently organized a major collaboration livestream with Anuel, a Puerto Rican rapper and singer. But to his disappointment, he had to face a moment of major embarrassment unexpectedly while explaining a serious topic. The streamer was in between a story-telling session with Anuel explaining his childhood stabbing. Surprisingly, IShowSpeed sent him a voice mail which Adin Ross thought would be exciting but turned out to be a major mood changer.

While the streaming sensation wanted everyone to listen with excitement, IShowSpeed stated, “Nobody cares about that same a** my uncle stabbed me when I was two. Nobody f*cking cares, I have listened to that sh*t for the past four years n*gga, shut the f*ck up b*tch.” There was an immediate change in Adin’s facial reaction after listening to something he did not expect from his close friend.

While Anuel broke into a roaring laughter, the Face of Kick tried bringing the situation back to normal. To escape the embarrassment, he stated, “Nah it’s cool bro, Nah it’s cool Speed, it’s cool. You wanna show out that’s what it is bro, it’s cool.”

Did Adin Ross really get stabbed?

It turns out that Adin Ross actually got stabbed when he was just 12 years old. According to the streamer, he was stabbed by one of his family relatives while fast asleep. He also explained that the relative was mentally unstable and that on the day of the incident, he was on a bunch of dr*gs. Although Adin was sleeping, the stabbing sent him yelling due to the excruciating pain.

The streaming sensation further revealed during a podcast that he had the guts to pull out the knife by himself. Within moments, he was taken to the hospital where after nice stitches his bleedimg stopped. According to Adin Ross, he felt nothing when he was getting the stitches because of the adrenaline flow in his body. He exclaimed that his body went emotionless and numb due to the trauma. On the other hand, his parents and siblings went crazy and were terrified. The family relative ended up in jail and further in a mental hospital.

Fans were not too happy about the voicemail sent by IShowSpeed. A fan asked him to show as much empathy as possible. He explained how every person carried scars and hoped that Speed would uplift Adin. Another person wrote, “In scars, we find strength” and wished Adin Ross to keep shining.