Did Kai Cenat Visit a School in Taiwan?

Kai Carlo Cenat III is currently on his Taiwan exploration journey accompanied by his close friend, Ray. The dynamic duo is on a mission to document their experience of exploring the city. The streaming sensation has already set the internet ablaze just within a day of exploration. He started by visiting Ray’s house, trying out local food and drinks, and most important of all receiving Kobe Bryant memorabilia from a fanboy.

Advertisement

The Twitch streamer recently went Live on Instagram, and fans were amazed but confused to see him in a place that looked like a high school. In fact, Kai Cenat was in a local high school. It was to everyone’s surprise how the streamer had dressed himself in the school uniform while going live with a group of students. Unfortunately, fans were disappointed to not see Ray in the Instagram Live. However, Kai was quite friendly with all the students and for fun sake made a few of them say the N-word.

Advertisement

According to Kai Cenat, Instagram Live was just a sneak peek of something huge. He also pointed out at the camera and stated, “We are recording a banger right now so you about to get a banger in like a few hours.” Based on the announcement, outfit, and location, it might be a YouTube video or a challenge that included school stuff.

Fans amazed to see Kai Cenat’s popularity in Taiwan

Kai Cenat’s fans were surprised to see his popularity in Taiwan. As a matter of fact, Kai Cenat does have a lot of influence on people from around the world. However, Kai himself does not recognize the extent. It was because of the exact reason that he was mobbed by thousands of fans in New York which led to a riot. The streaming sensation literally underestimated how far his words can travel.

Just within a day in Taiwan, he was mobbed by several groups of fans initially in the local streets and now in the high school. Even though, he is an American streamer, people, especially youngsters knew who he was and his popularity. The award-winning streamer’s Instagram Live was proof of how much the school students were enjoying spending time with him. They were seen filming him on their phones and accompanying him without any hesitation.

Advertisement

Viewers back in the United States found this amazing and many spoke about the experience Kai exerted over his young audience. Fans also spoke about how exciting it would be if Kai Cenat was a school student and if Ray were to be his school buddy. Keeping in mind that Kai Cenat was a little short in height and was still young, Twitter users claimed he was easily blending in with other students. Although Ray was not seen in Instagram Live, people expected his involvement in the video Kai Ceant was filming because he was only 18 years old and would similarly blend in as a high school student.