How Old Is Ray? The Taiwanese Native Has Been Accompanying Kai Cenat in Taipei City

Ray is a close friend and a massive fan of Kai Carlo Cenat III from Taiwan. Since their initial meeting in 2023, he has grown into a fairly popular live streamer and internet personality. Today, he boasts almost 400k followers on Twitch and 330k on Instagram. At the same time, his TikTok page is known to have more than 2 million followers. From the looks of it, people worldwide love how Kai Cenat shares a brotherly relationship with Ray and encourages him to do better in life.

Advertisement

Kai Cenat is 22 years old and his close relationship with Ray has left fans questioning his age. Well, Ray was born in Taiwan on October 31, 2005, therefore his age is 18. The award-winning streamer and Ray had met each other in Japan in July 2023. He was a massive fan of Kai and had approached him for a picture. Surprisingly, the duo became instant friends as the Twitch streamer offered to join him for content.

Ever since, Ray has been featured on Kai’s stream regularly and their friendship went viral on the internet. In August 2023, Kai flew Ray to America and it was a shock to see him accompany Kai Cenat to The Streamy Awards. Furthermore, Ray was allotted a role in Kai’s short YouTube film which garnered millions of views. Interestingly, Kai’s fans believe he and Ray make a dynamic duo and they are the happiest when together.



Advertisement

Ray invited Kai Cenat to his home in Taiwan

A couple of days earlier, Kai Cenat announced on a live stream that he would be traveling to Taiwan to stream with Ray. Once Kai reached Taiwan, Ray invited him to visit his house where the two streamed together. After a few minutes of engaging in small talk, the duo chose a suitable hairstyle for their makeover. Ray had a professional hair stylist rented out to get a fresh haircut before exploring the city.

Shortly after, Ray and Kai went out with a tour guide, who helped the group explore the streets of Taipei. The Twitch streamer was seen visiting various shops and later ended up in a restaurant to try out delicious local food. Further on, he also got to meet a bunch of fans who surprised Kai with some artwork and gifts. For the rest of the stream, Kai was seen seen trying out motorbikes and sipping on traditional local drinks.

