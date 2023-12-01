With Disguised Toast winning Personality of the Year at the Esports Awards 2023, here are some of his best moments from the year

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang is a YouTuber, gamer, and live streamer who has attained fame after joining the Twitch live-streaming platform. Other than being a Hearthstone fanatic, the streamer is well-experienced in other video games including Among Us, League of Legends, and more.

Today, Disguised Toast is an established streaming and gaming icon known for his delightful and humorous personality and exciting, entertaining, and strategic gameplay. The gaming sensation is also a prime member of an entertainment and content group “OfflineTV” with several other popular gamers, content creators, and people of varied entertainment professions. Therefore he is usually seen making content accompanied by different members of OfflineTV.

Disguised Toast has been recently chosen as the Esports Personality of the Year at the Esports Awards 2023. Shortly after, the streamer addressed his happiness on his official Twitter handle and stated how thankful he was to the people who had voted for him. He further wrote, “Super-honored to receive this award and extremely grateful to the Esports community for welcoming DSG so wholeheartedly”. To commamorate such achievements, let us take a look at some of his shining moments in life.

Disguised Toast finally gets to slap Jodi

In one of Jodi “QuarterJade” Lee’s live streams on Twitch, Jodi had planned for a chill stream with her friends from OfflineTV including Disguised Toast. One of the many segments involved Jodi and DSG Toast competing in Rubik’s Race board game. Surprisingly, Jodi came up with the idea of the loser getting slapped in the face by the opponent to which all agreed.

Shortly after the game had started, DSG faced a string of unfortunate attempts allowing Jodi to annihilate his face. Although Jodi held back, the steamer described the slaps to be quite intense. However, after several efforts of the Rubik’s Race, Toast finally got the opportunity to slap Jodi back. Although Toast was afraid of the community canceling him for slapping a woman, it was after a short speech about gender equality and cheers from his friends he finally proceeded to give a firm slap on Jodi’s face.

Toast getting bullied by Lily

Although all the members of the OffineTV group are quite close and friendly to each other, they sometimes cleverly find ways to bully each other in a friendly manner making their content extra entertaining. On one of OfflineTV podcast episodes between Lily “LilyPichu” Ki and Disguised Toast, Lily proceeded to explain details about Toast’s boxing fight PointCrow at the Mogul Chessboxing Championship.

She initially felt sorry for DSG for getting beaten up badly which the streamer was extremely happy about. Surprisingly, she had a change of character mid-conversation stating how the feeling was very normal and nothing special to point out and feel good about. Toast had an immediate change in expression and stated how she was being mean. Furthermore, Toast pointed out how some of her other so-considered friendly activities could be considered bullying which included kneeing the back of Toast’s knee while walking, and occasional raise in her voice.

Toast announces his own Valorant team

Toast announced starting a new Valorant team in the early days of January 2023. Different members of the team were Joshua “steel” Nissan, Damion “XXiF” Cook, Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar, Drake “Exalt” Branly, and Joseph “clear” Allen, a fine blend of new talents and experienced gamers. The team was set to compete in the VCT Challengers Open Qualifiers while they would be called “Disguised” and in short just “DSG”.

The Disguised team showed a good performance during the Open Qualifiers winning seven matches in a row. However, the team set up by Toast was not able to do much further in the tournament. The team lacked performance and stumbled heavily throughout Split 1 and Mid Season Face-off and were dropped out of the North America (NA) Challengers League after not a single win in Split 2.