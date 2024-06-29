Former NFL Player Will Compton Uses President Joe Biden to Explain His “Eviscerated” State During Beer Games

Will Compton took to X (formerly Twitter) to describe his state two days ago at the beer games using a snap of President Joe Biden from the recent presidential debate, looking completely bewildered. The former Titans LB asserted that he sympathized with this look because it mirrored how he felt, being drunk in the middle of the day during the beer games.

I empathize with this look This is the same look I had two days ago at the Beer Games when I was eviscerated by 3pm https://t.co/7pcUoTa1kL — Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 28, 2024

The event which was supposed to take place in Vegas, took place in Nashville because a lot of crowd-pullers pulled out. Even Dave Portnoy, the president of Barstool Support, withdrew his support from the event, putting the event on life support.

Despite this, Compton and Lewan went ahead with it, asserting on social media that haters couldn’t stop them from having fun and making it memorable.

There is a belief that Jason Kelce copied the concept of the beer games and then “sabotaged” the Bussin’ with the Boys event by pulling out.

Controversy Surrounding the Beer Games

Will Compton’s Beer Games were held on the same day as New Heights’ Beer Bowl, leading many to believe that the Kelce brothers snubbed Compton’s event to start and promote their own. Although the former Eagles Center has been organizing events to help the Eagles Autism Foundation for the past four years, the concept of the Beer Bowl is relatively new and appears to be an imitation of Bussin’ with the Boys’ Beer Olympics.

As per Reddit, even though Jason announced this year’s edition of the Beer Bowl after pulling out of Compton’s event, many fans remained convinced that the move was to promote their event. Others, however, were more sympathetic to Kelce’s cause, asserting that the brothers are organizing their event for a noble cause, while Compton is doing it for content and views.

Many argued that the concept of games involving beer is not new; it has been a staple in college fraternities for a long time. Travis Kelce missed his brothers’ Beer Bowl too because of a scheduling conflict. He has been a busy man, taking up many projects. Whatever happened, it has certainly kept the fans busy guessing and entertained.