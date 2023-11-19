EA FC 24 Renan Lodi FC Pro Live SBC: How to complete this new Ultimate Team challenge?

EA FC 24 has released the Renan Lodi FC Pro Live SBC. So, fans can now get their hands on this new special card in Ultimate Team. But before they attempt to obtain the card, here is all the information they might require about the challenge and its reward.

FC Pro Live is the latest Ultimate Team promo in EA FC 24. Players are added to the roster following how well they perform in the competitive esports scene. The latest player to join this new campaign is Brazilian defender Renan Lodi, who did so because of EA FC 24 pro-Umut using his default Ultimate Team card in the FC PRO Open.

About Renan Lodi FC Pro Live card

Lodi has a 79-rated Common Gold as his default Ultimate Team. It’s not the best card to have on the squad. Then again, there aren’t many good cards available at the moment. But fans can get a drastically improved version of Lodi’s card, the 87-rated FC Pro Live edition.

Renan Lodi FC Pro Live card, rated 87, has some impressive stats. This could be a good chance for fans to obtain this card, particularly those building a Ligue 1-based team. In addition to the significant increase in stats, Lodi received three new playstyles: First Touch, Slide Tackle, and Ping Pass. Also, he will get additional upgrades following Umut’s future performances.

How to complete this FC Pro Live SBC?

To get the 87-rated Renan Lodi FC Pro Live card, EA FC 24 fans would need to assemble a team of eleven players and complete the corresponding SBC. However, some conditions must be met when assembling the Starting XI.

At least one Ligue 1 Uber Eats player should be part of the squad.

At least one Team of the Week player should be part of the squad.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

Only having one task makes this SBC simple compared to others. However, the cost to create this one squad can be a lot, as the overall team rating should be over 85. Fans might have to spend over 85,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to build the squad.

The required budget can be a lot for many players to spend on a challenge at the moment. However, they can lower the cost to complete the challenge by using untradable or spare cards. If there is a shortage of cards and coins, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

EA FC 24 fans should finish the SBC as soon as possible if they want this Renan Lodi FC Pro Live card. After all, this in-game challenge is only available for a limited time.