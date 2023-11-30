EA FC 24 Lee Kang-in Thunderstruck SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 keeps impressing the fans with exciting high-rated special cards. A new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) has made the Lee Kang-in Thunderstruck card available in Ultimate Team. So, here’s everything you need to know about this new challenge.

Electronic Arts released the Thunderstruck promo in EA FC 24 to celebrate Black Friday. This campaign upgrades selected players from both past and present rosters of a club. These new special cards would be further enhanced based on their team’s next four domestic performances in the real world. PSG forward Lee Kang-in is the most recent addition to Thunderstruck.

About the Lee Kang-in Thunderstruck Card

The base Ultimate Team card for the PSG left winger is a 78-rated Common Gold. Most fans won’t use this base card in their primary squad, as they have an 82-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) edition. Now, fans have access to an even better version, the 86-rated Thunderstruck.

There aren’t many good cards from the elite division of French soccer in the game. So, fans can now include the Lee Thundustruck card in their squads, particularly those building Ligue 1-based teams. Moreover, aside from the two Playstyles from the base card, this new special edition has two new Playstyles to bring out the best of this item.

How to obtain this Thunderstruck in EA FC 24?

Fans would need to create two teams of eleven players to complete the SBC for obtaining the Lee Kang-in Thunderstruck. However, there are some requirements they must meet while creating the necessary lineups for this challenge.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 82.

Ligue 1

At least one Ligue 1 Uber Eats player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 83.

Fans would be spending over 53,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to assemble the required lineup. However, they can complete the challenge for fewer coins by using untradeable and spare cards. Furthermore, if there is a shortage of resources, fans can earn more by participating in Ultimate Team matches.

EA FC 24 players should complete the Lee Kang-in Thunderstruck SBC as soon as possible, as this Ultimate Team challenge will expire after a while. That’s all fans need to know about this recently released card.