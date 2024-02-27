How does Game Scent AI work and other FAQs about the newest innovation in gaming

If Sony’s DualSense haptic feedback or the immersive experience of a VR headset feels revolutionary, then gamers won’t believe where gaming is heading next. A new revolutionary equipment will now let fans smell their games, further dissolving the wall between virtual and real.

Most gaming equipment relies on a player’s senses of sight, hearing, and even touch to create a unique and memorable experience. However, taste and smell are possibly the only unexplored territories in gaming. However, that might no longer be the case with the newly released Game Scent AI.

How does Game Scent AI work?

Sophisticated AI has come up with the revolutionary Game Scent AI. It uses its advanced AI technology to analyze in-game events and release scents accordingly. The smell could be of gunfire, explosion, a forest, and even racing cars. The device’s official page claims to be compatible with every game and console, including VR headsets.

How does Game Scent AI produce scents?

After deducing the key events using AI, Game Scent recreates the smells with the six scent cartridges. These cartridges are replaceable and users can find various scents to suit their game. Moreover, one of the smells is that of a clear air to neutralize the previous ones.

What scents does Game Scent AI come bundled with?

As mentioned above, this revolutionary gaming equipment uses scent cartridges to recreate the smells. The Game Scent comes with the following six scents:

Gunfire

Explosions

Racing cars

Forest

Storm

Clear air scent

Aside from these six, there are some additional scents available for purchase. These extra scents will help fans recreate an even better experience. The four additional scents that gamers can purchase include:

Napalm

Human excretion

Ocean

Golf course

How much does Game Scent AI cost?

The Game Scent AI costs $179.99 and is currently available on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. However, gamers can save some money if they buy this revolutionary gaming scent from Amazon and Walmart, as they will get a 17 percent discount. So, it will cost them only $149.99. The bundle of six scent cartridges is worth $90.

Does Game Scent AI work with both PC and Console?

The best part about this Game Scent is it not being exclusive to any platform. It works with every PC and console as long as it has sound. Apart from providing HDMI and 3.5mm wired connections, the device can also work through WiFi, although the user will need to plug in the atomizer and adapter with the included USB cables. Gamers then have to download the GameScent Smart Phone App to go through the setup process.

This device is currently available in the United States and Canada. However, we believe it won’t be long before users worldwide can experience the newest innovation in gaming.