Fousey and Sneako got swatted while live streaming as the community is happy that the situation didn’t escalate

Yousef “Fousey” Saleh Eraket is a very popular YouTuber and live streamer on Kick. Fousey has been indulging in controversial situations for quite some time. It was in his latest live stream that Fousey and Nicolas “Sneako” Kenn De Balinthazy were together and they got swatted while they were in Miami.

Swatting YouTubers and live streamers have increased by a ton. Multiple live streamers like Adin David Ross and Sneako were swatted while they were at the gym. Fousey himself was swatted while at a restaurant just a day before. Now the police came to Fousey and Sneako’s apartment since they were informed that someone was kept at gunpoint.

The online community has already conveyed that swatting was not acceptable. Let’s dive in to see what they have to say about Fousey’s swatting situation.

Fousey and Sneako get swatted in their Miami apartment

The police come to Fousey and Sneako’s apartment doorstep asking if everything was ok in the house. Fousey explains that he is a live streamer and this happens to him everywhere he goes. Fousey also asks the police to take a look if they wanted. The police ask if everyone were ok inside and if anyone in there was at gunpoint. The police say that is what they were told to be the problem.

The Twitter community had a number of thoughts to put out in the comments section. Well, a few were happy that the problem did not elevate. A commenter stated that Thankfully, they understood easily. While another user pointed out that god was really great.

Most people spoke about the speech Fousey gave about religion and color. Twitter user Fritzo Crypto stated that these guys were far from Muslim. While another commenter did not accept Fousey saying he respects all religions and stated Muslims don’t respect all religions.

A few showed hate towards them. A Twitter user commented that Fousey was just showing off with large amounts of people watching him. He also added that Fousey was 100% manic and that his family disowned him because he was more worried about views and clout. Another user stated that he was hoping for a RIP.

Username Hunter Klaras added that he swears Bro will be ruining IRL streaming. Another user states that he had just wasted 2 minutes watching this clip. But a commenter quickly responded supporting Fousey and said that he believes Fousey to be a solid person and does not give a f**k about what other people said.

