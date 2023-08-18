Adin Ross and Sneako get swatted while boxing practice and netizens have mixed thoughts if they deserved it

Adin David Ross is a YouTuber and a popular live streamer on the Kick platform. He is known to be a frequent victim of swatting. It was in his latest live stream that the streamer was swatted again while he was practicing boxing with Sneako.

Adin Ross is currently uploading a lot of content with Sneako. But he never expected to get swatted while live streaming with him in a boxing gym. Naturally, both victims were left shocked by the incident. The viral clip of their reaction was uploaded on X (Twitter), and the online community had a lot to say.

Let’s dive in to see what actually happened with Adin Ross and Sneako and take a look at how the community reacted to the clip.

Adin Ross and Sneako get swatted and the community shares their thoughts

The viral clip shows Adin and Sneako in a boxing gym. Shortly after, a person comes up to Adin to inform him about the SWAT team looking for him outside. Surprised, Adin asks the person if he was serious about it. Moments later, he tells Sneako that he is getting swatted. Adin states that his life is weird as f**k. The streamer even proceeds to add that he has a lame-ass and f**cking gay-ass life. Later they proceed outside to talk to the SWAT team and persuade them that nothing was wrong.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1691941326944911625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Most people in the comment section were shocked by this incident. Twitter user ROME stated that he thought Adin’s audience was children and wondered how they got access to the SWAT team. While another commenter claimed “swatting” chases Adin Ross everywhere at this point.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RomezWrld/status/1691942584917082118?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A number of commenters were angry with the people who swat streamers. A Twitter user asked in the comments why even people think swatting is cool in 2023. So a few of them reacted by stating that people who do this deserve prison time. Twitter user Blerp hoped that the police could find the people who did this and put them in prison.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ProRebornYT/status/1691947928607211878?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While most were against the situation, a few did not care and felt happy about what happened. A commenter named Ceko uploaded a GIF showing “No one cares” while Username Tiki just wrote, “Deserved”. Two others commented that they did not feel bad for Sneako and stated that Adin Ross was a rapist and a women beater.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Leowuzhere0723/status/1691941926872744441?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Adz_PlaysTTV/status/1691945258039316878?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

