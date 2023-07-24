Zack “Asmongold” is a popular Twitch live streamer with around 3.5 million followers. He is known to speak out precisely what he thinks. He also reviews and conducts discussions about the World of Warcraft, among many other content types. It was on his latest live stream he talks about griefing and says no one should get banned unless things are against the law.

Advertisement

Asmongold has been in the streaming business for almost a decade now. He also holds quite a good knowledge of the game World of Warcraft. Some people look forward to Asmongold’s thoughts regarding World of Warcraft.

He was asked about a fellow World of Warcraft streamer banned from Twitch for griefing. Let’s dive in to look deeper at what Asmongold had to say.

Advertisement

Asmongold thinks no one should get banned unless things are against the law

Asmongold is asked if he knew about a fellow World of Warcraft streamer recently banned from Twitch for griefing on the game. He was quick to respond that he did see that. Then he proceeds to ask himself why he was banned. Was it TOS? Then he finds out that it was grieving while streaming gaming content.

Asmongold answers that he did break the TOS while streaming, which was against the rules. But he does not wholly support Twitch for banning him. He asks his viewers to think about getting banned for griefing. Then he gives his thoughts, stating that no one should be banned for anything unless it is against the law.

According to Asmongold, Blizzard Entertainment should take a call on what is to be done. He states that if needed, they can also give the game streamer the Tyler1 treatment, where he will be banned on any account he is on. Then Asmongold asks how it was even Twitch’s responsibility to decide.

One of the viewers of Asmongold proceeds to justify the situation by saying that the streamer had several issues, narcissism being a big one. Asmongold immediately answers by asking if the viewer thinks people should be banned for being narcissistic. Then he asks if he is delusional and knows what he is talking about.

Advertisement

According to Asmongold, getting banned on Twitch was not a big deal. Click here to learn about Asmongold’s thoughts on Henry Cavill being a part of the Warhammer 40k live-action project.