“You Shouldn’t Be There,” Asmongold Claims People Should Not Be in Public if They Have to Wear Masks All the Time

Zack “Asmongold”, in his recent Twitch livestream was reacting to a clip of PAX East when he had a controversial take on the habit of wearing masks in public. Asmongold is a popular live streamer known for his expertise in the industry. Although he has been criticized previously for being direct and almost bluntly truthful with his approach, numerous people depend on his reviews, thoughts, and streams for some in-depth insight.

Although the streamer primarily focuses on games and other related concepts, there are times when he shares his opinions about various social, economic, and cultural issues. Something similar happened during his recent Twitch livestream when Asmon was reacting to a clip of PAX East, an annual gaming convention. The footage showcased thousands of people wearing masks at the convention while enjoying what the event had on offer



Asmongold instantly disliked the concept of everyone wearing masks. Detailing his thoughts, he explained it was terrible if the attendees thought wearing a mask was essential in public spaces, and instead recommended,

“You shouldn’t be there”

Naturally, Asmon’s Live chat was quick to notify that all public conventions like Pax East are often breeding grounds for different airborne and droplet transmission diseases. However, as expected from the Twitch star, he answered, “Yeah, I know, that’s why I don’t go!”

Asmongold’s take might be based on how most people believe festivals like Pax East are meant for fans to express themselves, communicate, get along, and enjoy rather than hide from the fear of acquiring diseases. On the contrary, health guidelines followed by most major organizations recommend wearing masks in public as that can reduce the spread of various airborne and droplet-transmitted diseases while increasing public hygiene.

Fans claim Asmongold has no sense of hygiene

Asmngold’s take on wearing masks did not sit well with the online community. The clip was shared on Reddit and the community clearly stated that Asomgold had no right to talk about hygiene. While debating with the streamer, a lot of fans even brought up Asmongold’s messy house, wondering how a person who keeps his surroundings so dirty can even have a valid opinion about personal and social hygiene. In fact, while fans were in no mood to take advice from Asmongold, they asked him to clean his surroundings before embarking on a discussion about public health.

Interestingly, a few weeks ago, several pages on X shared a clip that showed a cockroach crawling on Asmon while he streamed. This made fans point out how Asmongold lives in rotting trash and should be wearing a mask in his house. At the same time, the streamer is not known for his socializing skills. Keeping that in mind, a fan insisted that any opinion about socializing from the streamer should go straight to the trash.