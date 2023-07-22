“It’s a big W” – Asmongold excited about Henry Cavill working on Warhammer live-action project

Zack “Asmongold” is well-known for gaming and reaction content on the Twitch streaming platform, and he makes sure to give out well-thought opinions on any topic. When reacting to Henry Cavill being on the Warhead 40k, he seems very happy and excited about the news based on his reaction.

Henry Cavill has been in well-sought movies and shows before. Some of his most spoken roles include Superman and The Witcher. At the end of last year, Henry revealed that he will be seen in Warhead 40k. Since he has been a part of a game-turned-show before, people are excited.

Asmongold is excited to see Henry Cavill in Warhead 40k and thinks the show will be good. Let’s dive in to see how he reacted to the fact that Henry Cavill will be in the show.

Asmongold is excited to see Henry Cavill in the Warhammer 40k project

Henry Cavill played the lead role in The Witcher, a show based on a popular game. It was until recently it was announced that he would be quitting The Witcher due to various creative and production differences. Henry has said that he likes to stay authentic to the originals. And now he has revealed that he would be a part of the Warhammer 40k.

Asmongold, on his previous live stream, reacted to Henry Cavill being on Warhammer. He states that it will be because of Henry the show will stay authentic to the game. He added that if the authenticity remains, the show will be good, and he is excited about that.

Asmongold states that most other shows based on games like The Witcher and Halo are made from a writer’s or director’s perspective. They try to make the show better than what’s real, thereby losing its authenticity. But he adds that Henry Cavill understands the Fan’s view and tries to maintain authenticity.

Asmongold finally states that directors and producers turning down the complexity to make the show appealing is a complete disservice to the art. He did point out a significant take, and several people in the online community accepted Asmongold’s statement.

