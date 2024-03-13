“I Don’t Want to Exploit My Audience” – Sneako Claims He Gave Up on a $20 Million Offer From a Gambling Company Because of His Faith

During his latest livestream, Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy explained how his faith was the reason behind him giving up on a $20 million offer from a gambling company. Sneako is one of the most controversial livestreamers worldwide. Owing to his contentious nature, fans even doubted his decision to convert to Islam. However, his recent decisions might help the online community change its mind.

During his recent livestream on Rumble, Sneako addressed why he had not accepted the $20 million deal offered by a gambling company. Although it might seem like an unthoughtful decision at first, he explained how he had to reject it out of respect for Allah. Moments later, Sneako claimed he could have bought 40 properties, and rented them out for around $5000 with that money. The 25-year-old added that this offer would have got him settled for life. However, he instead believed in his Islamic principles and stated,

“I don’t want to exploit my audience”

From a person who is believed to do everything for clout and money, It came as a surprise when Sneako came up with such a religious standpoint. He even encouraged others to sacrifice worldly possessions, claiming, “Whatever you give up for the sake of your principles, for the sake of god, all the dhan [property or wealth in Urdu] that you leave behind, Allah will reward with something greater.”

Fans have finally accepted Sneako as a true Muslim



In 2023, Sneako made a surprising announcement where he revealed that he was converting to Islam. Knowing the nature of the Rumble streamer, his fans, and several other prominent content creators claimed it was an act to garner clout. A few also suggested he was doing this to attract more views on his videos and streams.

Despite several months of criticism, his recent behavior has made fans see him in a different light. When talking about his decision to give up on the $20 million, Sneako said, “This is not about money, this is not about fame, the greatest currency in the world is getting into Jannah, getting into heaven…” Although there are still several non-believers, a lot of his fans now believe that Sneako is a proper Muslim and has not adopted the faith for some clout.

This clip was shared by Sneako Updates on X (Twitter), and many fans took the opportunity to ask Allah to bless him with all the rewards. A commenter also insisted that this $20 million deal was a test from Allah, and Sneako has passed with flying colors.