Fans React to Sneako Training Under MMA Artist Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. Is the Streamer Getting Serious With His MMA Aspirations?

Fans were recently amazed to find out that Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy was training under reputed MMA artist Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. Quinton is a mixed martial artist, actor, and former professional wrestler. Surprisingly he is also a gaming enthusiast and can be seen playing GTA, Fortnite, COD, Apex Legends, and Far Cry on his Twitch channel named, “RAMPAGEishuman”.

As a professional combat sportsperson, Rampage Jackson has won the Bellator Season 10 Light Heavyweight Tournament Championship and the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. He has won a total of 38 matches out of 52 in MMA as well as 2 kickboxing fights. In April 2023, Jackson competed in a two-on-two boxing match alongside another MMA professional and won by TKO. Furthermore, he has also signed a contract to box Shannon Briggs, a former boxer, and the bout is set to take place on June 1, 2024.

Having seen Jackson’s immense talent in boxing and other combat sports, Sneako organized an IRL training session. Fans were dearly surprised to see the controversial streamer taking boxing seriously. It was not long ago that Sneako went against Sean Strickland at the UFC Performance Institute. It is a shock to know that he had not lost motivation to pursue the sport even after getting beaten up by Sean.

The Rumble streamer started boxing practice a few months ago with an ambition to use the sport to bring a change in himself. It was apparent from his recent sparring sessions that he had made a lot of progress. Now seeing Quinton Jackson train the streamer, fans claimed that he was one of the best coaches Sneako could ever get. However, even though it is clear that Sneako has an interest in the sport, It is unclear what his future plans are.

Sneako’s hilarious exchange with Rampage Jackson leaves fans in splits

Apart from learning some spectacular skills from the MMA master, Sneako and Rampage Jackson shared quite a few hilarious exchanges. First of all, when talking about Sneako’s spar with Strickland, Jackson proposed to teach him good defensive and powerful punching combinations. Moments later, Sneako came up with a startling idea to compare the legend to a Gorilla. There was an immediate change in Jackson’s reaction when the streamer stated, “When you look in there, you can see your face… you look like a gorilla ready to like launch at somebody.”

Luckily the legendary MMA fighter took the statement as a joke. He had a smile on his face as he stated, “I am a wolf, I am a werewolf. I am not a gorilla, I am a werewolf.” However, the online community wondered how Sneako had the guts to say something like that to Rampage Jackson. People even claimed Sneako sometimes loses control over himself and his brain while saying such statements.

