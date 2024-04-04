“Joe Rogan Is Very Close to Islam”: Sneako Leaves Fans Puzzled With His Latest Cryptic Tweet

The new wave of popular streamers has given birth to many personalities, and Sneako has been one of the most well-known for his notorious comments. There is no doubt that the rise of red pill content, which Sneako caters to, has been a reason for his rise. However, there are numerous things that he says which are quite cryptic. Similarly, the Rumble streamer shared a post on X, talking about the UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan and giving reasons on why he has been close to Islam.



In his recent post, Sneako called Rogan a white gorilla and stated that he is close to the truth of Islam. Given that the UFC commentator is known for his psychedelic adventures, Sneako added that there is no bigger psychedelic experience than praying. Furthermore, Rogan is quite vocal about discipline, and this being the month of Ramadan, Sneako claimed that fasting was the best way to develop discipline.



Recently, Sneako has been quite frequent in talking about Islam and its teachings. It seems that with Joe Rogan’s recent stance against Israel, Sneako sees the podcaster as being aligned with his own beliefs. However, fans were left puzzled by Sneako’s tweet, when he referred to Rogan as a white gorilla, leading many to laugh hysterically at the unexpected comparison.

Not only Sneako but also Tristan Tate praised Rogan for speaking out against Israel. At the same time, Sneako’s allegiance to Islam cannot be questioned as claimed to have turned down a $20 million offer from a gambling company due to his strong faith.

Sneako gave up on a $20 Million offer due to his Islamic faith

During his recent livestream on Rumble, Sneako talked about why he said no to a $20 million deal from a gambling company. He explained he turned it down to respect Allah. Later, the streamer added he could have bought 40 properties with that money and rented them out for about $5000 each which would have set him up for life. Yet, he decided to stick to his Islamic principles and claimed he did not want to exploit his audience.



To give context, Sneako chose to follow Islam like many others such as Gervonta Davis and Andrew Tate. However, some were quick to label him as a fake Muslim. Nevertheless, with posts like this and his rejection of a $20 million deal, the streamer has now gained the trust of his fans.