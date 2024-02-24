“Ye! I Think We Could Do a Good Livestream” – Sneako Wants to Stream With Kanye West, Claims He Is the One Most Eligible for the Collaboration

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy recently expressed his desire to collaborate and livestream with Kanye West. The Rumble streamer interestingly claimed he was the most eligible person for the collab. However, this came as a surprise for the online community, since they believed Sneako’s reputation was already down in the dumps.



Advertisement

However, Sneako might have made good use of the fact that Adin David Ross was not on good terms with Kanye West. In fact, the streamer’s statements came just hours after Adin was forced to put out a public apology to Kanye and his wife, Bianca. The Face of Kick.com had turned back on a collaboration contract with the rapper while on Twitch. Furthermore, he made misjudged statements that seemingly affected Kanye’s reputation thereby reducing the probability of a collab.

The controversial streamer put out a direct invite to Kanye West during his recent livestream. According to Sneako, a collaboration with him made the most sense because he was the only one who had never turned his back on the rapper. He claimed to not have millions of dollars to afford to pay but genuinely believed they could have a fun conversation. He further claimed the collab would not be for fame and said, “It wouldn’t be for clout, it would be specifically to have a really good conversation so you are welcome on this side. You are welcome on the Rumble stream with Sneako. So, open invitation, hoping that you accept it soon. So let me know.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1761216848966660130?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans believe Sneako has come a long way since getting fired from Kanye West’s team

Sneako joined Kanye West’s team during the Ye24 presidential campaign in November 2022. Based on the streamer’s statements, he worked in different capacities including creatives, editing, and organizing. Shortly after, he was fired from the team because of various creative differences. However, in December 2023, the streamer was shocked to hear that he had been invited to rejoin the team. He explained that a clip of him singing Ye’s songs at the rapper’s Miami event got him rehired.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sneak0o/status/1734804096954318945?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sneako even made the announcement of him being rehired on stream, stating, “I am back on the team. I am back working for Ye. I’m excited to announce that I will be joining the team in a couple of different capacities. There is no other job that I am excited to take.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YiyerCS/status/1761217129108361449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iamdeejayjet/status/1761217746333827546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the online community had other thoughts about Sneako’s invite. They claimed that Sneako had lost his reputation in the streaming industry and therefore no one would care about him. Keeping that in mind, people doubted if Kanye would ever accept his offer for a collaboration. While a few fans pointed out how Sneako had come a long way and Kanye’s collaboration stream had the potential to elevate Sneako’s streaming career even further, some were also fixated on the statement, “It wouldn’t be for clout.” They claimed everything the controversial streamer ever did was only for clout.