Adin Ross Praises Sneako’s Tenacity and Claims He Is Carrying Rumble

Adin David Ross was making a tier list for streamers in his recent Kick livestream when he decided to talk about Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy. Adin Ross is one of the most popular live streamers of the current generation. He has achieved much more than what people dream about even at the young age of 23. On the other hand, Sneako is a highly controversial streamer who often comes under fire for his eccentric behavior.



Advertisement

Adin used to consider Sneako a close friend and has collaborated with him several times. Unfortunately, their relationship turned sour after Sneako tried to help Adin connect with his rival, N3on, on call. Hence, the Kick streamer praising Sneako came as a massive surprise. Keeping their differences aside, Adin Ross went on to place Sneako in the “A” category and even explained his importance in the industry.



First of all, Adin was impressed to see Sneako remaining relevant in the industry despite getting banned on almost all social media platforms. He also talked about Sneako’s recent collaboration successes with UFC and claimed he loved how the Rumble streamer is always ready to take risks. Furthermore, the 23-year-old added that Sneako would never say no to a collaboration, despite having personal beef with that person, which makes him an out-and-out professional.



Advertisement

Ultimately, when asked by his live chat about Sneako’s status on the Rumble streaming platform, Adin claimed he was the most important streamer there, stating, “Yeah, facts, he is carrying Rumble. You gotta give respect to him because… Dude, he is literally carrying Rumble, literally.”

How did fans react to Adin Ross’ assessment?

Adin Ross is one of the co-owners of Kick.com and has helped the platform bring in some of the best live streamers from around the world. Considering Kick’s success, we can surely say that Adin has some good assessment skills. Other than that, the 23-year-old personally knows Sneako, and we believe he gave the Rumble streamer a genuine ranking.



The clip of Adin Ross ranking Sneako was shared by Sneako Updates on X. However, not everyone from the online community agreed with Adin’s assessment. Still, a lot of people spoke up in favor of Sneako and even asked Adin to collaborate with him.



Advertisement

It is to be noted that Sneako has a lot more followers than fellow streamer Nicholas “Nick” Joseph Fuentes on Rumble, and he generally has more concurrent viewers at all times. Despite that, a few commenters claimed Nick was carrying Rumble by a landslide.