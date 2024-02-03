“I Hope You Consider Adopting a Dog” – MrBeast Encourages His Fans to Adopt Pets Through His Latest Video

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s latest video promotes pet adoption, and he even encouraged his viewers to adopt rather than purchase. Interestingly, Jimmy, who is well on his way to becoming the most subscribed channel on YouTube, has taken an oath to help people and animals in need with his wealth. Therefore, the YouTuber is often seen giving away money or engaging in philanthropic activities.

Likewise, MrBeast’s recent X (Twitter) video was dedicated to dogs available for adoption. He brought 100 abandoned dogs to a dog sanctuary and set a target to get all of them to safe homes as soon as possible.MrBeast even planned for a fun-filled stay as he made arrangements for trainers, walkers, and a few others to specifically show the dogs love.



We found 100 stranded/abandoned dogs and spent over $1,000,000 to find them loving homes! This is one of my favorite videos so I hope you consider adopting a dog 🙂 pic.twitter.com/cfEI3xj672 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 2, 2024

Beyond all, Jimmy spent hundreds and thousands of dollars on statewide ad campaigns to attract as many people as possible. As expected, the strategy paid off as the sanctuary got hundreds of visitors, all willing to adopt dogs. The YouTuber made sure to make background checks to guarantee a safe and love-filled home for the dogs. Additionally, he was able to secure free lifetime pet food service and pet insurance. Some people who successfully adopted dogs from his sanctuary were also surprised with tens and thousands of dollars for making a promise to show much love toward their newly adopted pets.

By the end, MrBeast and his team were able to find homes for all 100 dogs. Many adopters also sent him videos and pictures of the dogs having a happy and healthy life at their homes.

What is pet adoption?

It is important to note that pet adoption is completely different than buying new pets. Pets available for adoption are usually dogs and cats that are abandoned or rescued from the streets and brought to animal shelters, kill shelters, or rescue homes. These shelters then try to find new forever homes for the pets.

People can visit such establishments if they are willing to adopt a pet and give these animals a second chance for better living. People usually prefer adopting rather than buying new pets because they get the opportunity to take care of a loving pet, and they are available completely for free. However, the buyers need to go through paperwork, background checks, counseling, and more before they can take the pet home. Some shelters also make it compulsory to bring their pets to regular check-ups just to make sure they are well taken care of.

Fans worry about MrBeast’s stigmatism in the comments

While fans were showing immense love for MrBeast and his video, a few also shared concerns about Jimmy’s stigmatism. The YouTube sensation recently shared a concerning health update mentioning that he was seeing super blurry when looking at things at a distance.

This might sound crazy, but I thought things far away looking super blurry was normal lol. I got my eyes checked and apparently have a bad stigmatism. Started wearing contacts recently and wow. My eyesight is 3x better and i dont squint/can actually open my eyes normally — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 2, 2024

Although he thought it was normal, an eye check-up revealed that he had bad stigmatism. However, to his relief, Jimmy just needed to wear contacts. He also claimed that the contacts have helped with his eyesight and further on, he does not need to squint and can open his eyes normally.