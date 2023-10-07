“I Will Bust Your A**” – IShowSpeed Calls Out SypherPK for a Fortnite 1v1 and Assures His Defeat

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is one of the most prominent YouTube live streamers and vloggers with more than 20 million subscribers. Speed prioritizes gaming content on his live streams showcasing his exceptional skills at Fortnite and EAFC. Recently, he challenged Ali “SypherPK” Hassan to a Fortnite 1v1 and was quite confident about defeating him.

IShowSpeed has risen to great heights at the very young age of 18. He hit the 20 million subscribers mark on YouTube by the end of August and also was awarded the Variety Streamer of the Year Award at The Streamy Awards around the same time. But Speed is often remembered for the controversial situations he creates may it be the IShowMeat situation or when he tried to make Behzinga’s daughter cry.

Let’s dive in to understand why Speed was triggered and had to challenge SypherPK to a 1v1 Fortnite battle.

IShowSpeed challenges SypherPK to a Fortnite 1v1

SypherPK is one of the greatest gaming YouTubers and live streamers in the world. With almost 7.5 million subscribers on YouTube and almost 7 million followers on Twitch, he is a talented and professional Fortnite, COD, and Overwatch player.

IShowSpeed came across a video of SypherPK where he basically talks about one of Speed’s past conversations with a viewer. In the conversation, Speed apparently told the viewer that he would bust Sypher’s a** on a 1v1. Sypher ultimately ended up challenging IShowSpeed to a 1v1 and further stated “Let’s see if Speed can actually back up his trash talk”.

After listening to Sypher’s challenge, Speed went forward mocking him on stream and called him an a** and a baldhead. He further claimed that he could easily bust his a**. Speed immediately proceeded to send him a DM while he said on stream “Come on now bro, You all better remember I am the f**king best Fortnite player”.

Shortly after, Speed found out that Sypher had texted him before calling out for a 1v1 and proceeded to reply back. His DM stated, “Yo Bro stop talking and let’s 1v1, stop being scared acting out for your stream, let’s get into it, let’s go right now”. Sypher ended up accepting his challenge and got to stream a ferocious Fortnite 1v1. But Speed was completely trashed in the battle five times in a row.

IShowSpeed creates a 1v1 legacy

IShowSpeed is one of the best gaming content creators on YouTube. So he invites cum challenges a ton of gamers and viewers to a 1v1 battle in games like Fortnite and EAFC. In fact, some of his most popular 1v1 matches are against Castro, Mark Goldbridge, and Nick Eh 30. IShowSpeed got to 1v1 Nick on Fortnite just a couple of weeks back but the battle did not end well for IShowSpeed.

Although Speed is a great Fortnite player, he did not last long against Nick. Naturally, the streamer could not believe it and completely lost his mind. Although Speed promised to not curse during the stream, he ended up continuously cursing after losing to Nick multiple times. Eventually, Nick concluded by stating “You think you are the king, I am the king”.