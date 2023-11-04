A lost $10,000 wager makes IShowSpeed rage as popular YouTuber and Fortnite Pro Mongraal comes out on top

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is among the top-rated live streamers and YouTubers in the streaming industry. He was left with no other choice but to use YouTube as his streaming platform after getting banned on Twitch. Luckily Speed was able to gain traction and garner more than 21 million subscribers on his channel.

Speed has been uploading and streaming on YouTube from a very young age. It was because of his exciting content, eccentric behavior, and hilariously rage-filled reactions that people were lured toward his streams on Twitch as well as YouTube.

Incidentally, IShowSpeed is also known to take up massive challenges against gaming professionals on social media in order to prove his prowess in the field. Hence, fans were not surprised when Speed proceeded to challenge Mongraal, a Fortnite creator to a 1v1 challenge on OG Fortnite. In fact, the two even agreed to place a jaw-dropping $10,000 as a wager.



Mongraal had created a custom server where the ultimate battle Royale for a grand prize of $10,000 took place. The game started out as an interesting one with both the participants giving their best. Speed even showcased his excellent skills and decision-making capabilities in the Fortnite 1v1 but ultimately lost to Mongraal, one of the best Fortnite players, since he was not able to keep up with the pace and got hit by a surprise shot.

IShowSpeed at rage after losing to Mongraal at Fortnite 1v1

After the win, Mongraal claimed Speed had just lost $10,000. Naturally, Speed could not believe his fate and was heavily disappointed at his loss against Mongraal. He even began raging on screen after the loss and even made it seem like he wasn’t in the mood to honor the wager. However, the online community turned out to be quite supportive, since the streamer had managed to hold his own against a Fortnite pro.

They claimed that Speed was actually impressive at playing Fortnite and requested him to play and challenge others. A Twitter user added that Speed could gain the $10,000 back in no time. At the same time, another user claimed Speed could easily smoke most of the Fornite professionals.

Darren is best known for his eccentric and explosive reactions, not only when playing video games but also during his collaborations with his fans and other personalities around the world. It is also one of the many reasons behind his rise to prominence.