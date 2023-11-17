IShowSpeed gets a taste of independence by moving into a new house. Will this affect his relationship with his mother?

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is one of the most celebrated live streamers and vloggers in the industry. Although he was banned from Twitch, his jump to YouTube and stepping up his content has helped him achieve extensive feats. He not only has more than 21.5 million subscribers on the platform, but IShowSpeed also went on to win an award at the Streamy Awards 2023.

It was a while back that Speed announced that he was moving out of his mother’s home. According to Darren, he was going to move in with his cameraman and others, and the time has finally come. The streamer moved into his new house a few days back and has given sneak peeks on his streams, and it was recently that IShowSpeed proceeded to upload a YouTube video revealing the house and giving an in-depth tour.

The house turned out to be massive in size with several bedrooms, living rooms, bathrooms, a wine cellar, a bar, a dining room, a kitchen, a garage, a gym, a swimming pool, a hot tub, a massive backyard, and more. As a matter of fact, the total cost of the home went up to $10 million. Speed was ecstatic about the house and excited to start a new era with improved and even more spectacular content. The streamer even explained that he was happy to be able to buy the house in his hometown and had just moved in a few days back. He also added that he needed some time to bring in all his things and arrange everything in place.

Additionally, it has to be mentioned that a content house with several other people belonging to the same career stream could prove to be highly beneficial. This move could potentially open up space for massive offers, collaborations, and improved content thereby an increase in subscribers, viewers, and ultimately money.

Speed’s fans turned out to be extremely proud of his achievements. They thanked him for inspiring everyone to work hard and clearly mentioned how he deserved this. A fan also mentioned how Darren might be a genius although he jokes around people. According to the fan, no one can come this far without being smart in life.

Will the relationship between IShowSpeed and his mother be affected?

IShowSpeed’s father and mother decided to split up quite some time ago. Ever since then, IShowSpeed has been living with his mother even though their relationship has always been kind of strained. Speed has very rarely shown his mother on stream owing to her lack of support towards Darren’s streaming career and frequent mean behavior.

However, it was quite the opposite with Speed’s father. They never stayed together but they turned out to have a friendly relationship and Speed quite often featured him on his streams and has also helped him with his YouTube career.

Moving into the new house has now made Speed independent from his mother which will now help Darren concentrate more on his work and keep him away from being subjected to meanness. The move can also affect their relationship negatively now that his mother will get to see him less often, and eventually get distant.