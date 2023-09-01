“I will be living on my own” – IShowSpeed officially announces on stream that he will be moving out very soon

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is a top-tier live streamer on YouTube. He is known to include a variety of themes on his livestreams but is renowned for his gaming and reaction content. He has also delivered a number of viral as well as controversial moments. IShowSpeed recently announced on stream that he will be moving out from his parent’s house very soon.

IShowSpeed started streaming at a very young age and has never failed to deliver an exciting stream. His recent Japan tour, emergency health concerns, and the IShowMeat incident have helped him achieve huge milestones on YouTube. His recent achievements include hitting 20 million subscribers and winning the Variety Streamer of the Year award at The Streamy’s.

Speed has revealed multiple times that he has been living with his mother all these years. Let’s dive in to see what he has to say about the official move-out.

IShowSpeed is officially moving out of his parent’s house

IShowSpeed has been living with his mother for a long time. His parents got divorced a long time ago, but Speed has a very close and good relationship with both his father and mother. Speed makes sure to include his father in as many streams as possible, which helps his father with his own YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Speed, in his latest livestream, announced that he was taking a very big step in his life. He states that he has been living with his parents/later his mother, for the past 19 years. IShowSpeed later adds that he will be officially moving out and living on his own for the first time in his life. He accepts that this is going to be a very big thing in his life. He then states, “It is happening very, very, very, very soon or probably it has already happened”.

Speed was later seen turning off his mike while saying who he would be moving out with, so that remains a mystery. A huge majority of Speed’s fans have assumptions that he could be moving to Adin Ross’s content house or with Kai Cenat, but none of the speculations have been confirmed as of yet. Here is what Speeds’s fans had to say about his decision.

IShowSpeed confronted his dad about making a joke about the IShowMeat incident

The IShowMeat incident has created an indent in Speed’s relationship with his dad. They are known to be very chill with each other and help each other out with online content. But Speed’s dad decided to make a mockery of Speed by singing about the IShowMeat incident a few weeks back. Speed confronted his father on stream, but his father made sure to explain that he was not talking about his son in the video.

Speed’s father also stated that he loves him too much to make a mockery of him. Recently IShowSpeed gave his Streamy Award to his father, proving that they have resolved the differences between them.

