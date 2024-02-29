Fact Check: Did Kobe Bryant Give the Basketball Kai Cenat Received as a Gift?

Kai Carlo Cenat III was shocked to receive a basketball from his fan, who claimed it was given by the Late legend Kobe Bryant himself. Kai Cenat, one of the most celebrated live streamers, recently traveled to Taiwan to meet his close friend Ray and explore what the country had to offer. After visiting Ray’s house and enjoying delicious local food and drinks, the team visited a mall.

Advertisement

Kai’s visit to the mall turned epic when a fan approached him and handed him a basketball. However, it was the ball’s history that shocked the entire group. The fan explained how the Late Lakers Legend handed over the ball personally to his family. He further mentioned that Kobe Bryant had visited Taiwan in 2006 for a professional session. That was the time when his family received the ball from him.

Advertisement

A basketball given by Kobe himself is priceless for any basketball fan and Kai, being a massive fan of the sport, was amazed to hold such an item in his hand. It also did not take him long to realize that the ball might fetch a pretty penny on the market and being the kind of person Kai is, he could not bring himself to accept such a costly gift.



In an effort to compensate the fan, Kai offered him some money and even treated him to lunch. However, fans quickly pointed out how the person had no proof to back his claims. Thus, many felt obliged to study the incident and let Kai know the actual truth.



Was the ball really given by Kobe Bryant?

While most fans were mesmerized by the Kobe Bryant memorabilia, a few doubted the authenticity of the item. According to a Redditor, the story told by the fan was partially true as Kobe Bryant did visit Taiwan in 2006 with multiple other professional players. However, while in Taiwan, Kobe participated in a closed-door session that was available only to professional basketball players. So there was zero chance that the fans’ family would have received the basketball from the late legend.

Advertisement

Upon hearing the news, a Twitter user was quick to declare that the story was fake, stating, “Kobe never gave anyone a ball in Taiwan in 2006, Kai Cenat got robbed in broad daylight.” It is also important to note that the accuracy of any claim can only be confirmed by authentic proof. So, since the fan did not have any proof to support his claim, the authenticity of the ball is still under question.

