Logan Paul warns Dillon Danis and threatens him with more lawsuits

Logan Paul is a popular social media celebrity who rose to prominence by creating Vine shorts. He is also a YouTuber, podcast host, businessman, professional wrestler and boxer. Logan Paul recently mentioned in a podcast that he would be showering Dillon Danis with a bunch of lawsuits.

An exhibition boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis was announced a while back and the official showdown is to take place on October 14, 2023. Dillon Danis has used the time to mercilessly troll and harass Logan’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, as a build-up to the fight. In fact, he refused to keep his behavior in check even after Logan warned him to do so.

Eventually, Logan Paul spoke his heart out in the DAZN interview where he confronted Dillon and lent his support to Nina. Let’s dive in to find out what Logan is planning to do next, shall we?



Logan Paul threatens Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis has been trolling, online bullying, and harassing Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal for quite some time. He did not show any signs of stopping even after being warned several times. It was after crossing the limits, that Nina Agdal took a step further and filed a massive lawsuit against Dillon Danis.

Nina sued Dillon Danis under the federal revenge p*rn statute of the 2022 Violence Against Women Act. She also proceeded to seek a restraining order and jail time for Dillon Danis. When Logan Paul was asked for details about the lawsuit on Jake Paul’s podcast “BS W/Jake Paul”, Logan stated that he was not going to give out any details.

The YouTube star further added that there were multiple other counts coming Dillon’s way. He explained Dillon’s situation and stated “It’s heavy dude, It is a f*cking 50 caliber Adamantium bullet to the dome”. According to Logan, Dillon Danis was done for and he was going to catch a predator on October 14th.

Jake jumped in and stated that Dillon was now doomed to fight just to make sure he could up the lawyer fees. Jake added that Dillon had said he has to pay $400k as lawyer fees but according to him, it is going to be way more than that. Logan Paul’s brother also claimed that if Dillon were to pull out of the fight he would still have to pay the lawyer fees just to lose and an additional $100k for the fight.

Dillon Danis calls Logan Paul a coward

Dillon Danis had an immediate reaction to what Logan Paul said on Jake Paul’s podcast. He spoke about the incident on his Twitter page and stated that Logan was just bragging about the lawsuits and was not built for the game. He also oncluded his statement by saying “This p*ssy does not deserve me I’m out”.

The online community as well as several popular personalities took Dillon’s statements seriously believing that he had pulled out of the fight. However, Dillon put the rumors to rest by uploading another statement, explaining that he was not pulling out of the fight and wrote “See you October 14th, p*ssy boy”.

Logan Paul later shared his thoughts on his Twitter handle and explained why Dillon could not withdraw from the boxing fight. He also seemed confident about breaking his opponent physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially.